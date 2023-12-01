LA PLATA, MD — The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s basketball team faced another setback in their challenging season, suffering a 60-44 defeat at the hands of the Bryant & Stratton College (VA) Bobcats on Monday night. This game marked the Hawks’ fifth consecutive loss, deepening their early-season struggles.

Angeleen Mulero, the standout performer for the Hawks, delivered an impressive effort by scoring 19 points. She exhibited efficiency in her shooting, making 8 of 15 shots from the field. Mulero’s contributions extended beyond scoring, gathering seven rebounds and providing three assists. Despite her performance, the team’s collective efforts were insufficient to secure a victory.

Toyin Allen also emerged as a key player for the Hawks, scoring 10 points with a commendable shooting performance, including a 4-9 shooting record from the field and a 2-3 success rate from the three-point line. Allen’s all-around game was displayed as she accumulated six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

The Hawks saw additional contributions from their roster. Amenah Kitchens and Tayloni Ricks each added five points to the team’s total. Jasmine Harper contributed four points off the bench, while Lillian Reynolds made a notable defensive impact with four rebounds, four blocks, and two steals, alongside scoring one point.

A critical factor in the Hawks’ defeat was their struggle to rebounding. The Bobcats demonstrated dominance on the boards, outrebounding the Hawks 43-21. This significant rebounding disparity was particularly evident in offensive rebounds, where Bryant & Stratton held a commanding 13-1 advantage. The Hawks’ inability to effectively compete for rebounds was a key component in their loss, as it limited their second-chance opportunities and allowed the Bobcats to maintain control of the game.

The game’s outcome adds to the Hawks’ challenging start to the season. With five consecutive losses, the team faces the task of regrouping and addressing the issues that have hindered their performance, particularly in areas like rebounding and defensive coordination. As the season progresses, the Hawks must find solutions to turn their fortunes around and build a more competitive and cohesive team unit.

Under these trying circumstances, the College of Southern Maryland’s women’s basketball team continues to search for their first win of the season. Their next opportunity to break the losing streak and set a positive course for the remainder of the season lies in their upcoming games. The team, coaches, and supporters remain hopeful for a turnaround, looking to build on the individual performances and address the areas of weakness that have emerged in the early part of the season.

