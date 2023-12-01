To the Editor:

I read with interest the Southern Maryland Chronicle’s Nov. 24 article on the Maryland State Board of Education’s recent review of proposed College and Career Readiness (CCR) standards for Maryland students, connected to the landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. Chronicle Editor David Higgins is correct when he notes that MABE’s school system members have concerns about portions of proposed CCR standards.

MABE respects the State Board’s role in setting CCR standards, and our member local school boards recognize their responsibility to carry out these important standards. Given MABE’s strong support of preparing Maryland students for future success – combined with our responsibility to research, investigate, and evaluate curriculum and assessments alongside the Maryland State Board of Education – we continue to encourage the State Board to adopt CCR standards that provide an optimal amount of local school system discretion, based on the professional judgment of educators.

In the interest of fairness and avoiding potential misclassification of students, we also strongly urge the State Board to identify Maryland students as college and career ready based on GPA and/or a broad, agile and holistic set of factors that reflect each student’s performance, progress, and potential to succeed in their college and career choices. Maryland students deserve no less.

Michelle Corkadel

President, Maryland Association of Boards of Education

