In a significant legal proceeding in Calvert County, Maryland, 36-year-old Christopher Thomas Chaillet of Nanjemoy has pled guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and permitting a child to access a firearm. This guilty plea, entered on November 27, 2023, in the Calvert County Circuit Court, marks the conclusion of a case that has drawn considerable attention due to its grave circumstances.

Christopher Thomas Chaillet, 36, of Nanjemoy Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The case unfolded with a distressing incident involving Chaillet’s 2-year-old son. Chaillet, who held a valid Maryland handgun permit, left a loaded handgun in his truck while his toddler son was unsupervised in the passenger seat. In a turn of events that underscored the dangers of firearms near children, the young child managed to access the gun and accidentally shot himself in the arm. This incident not only raised serious concerns about gun safety but also highlighted the critical need for responsible firearm storage, especially in the presence of children.

In a decisive response to this alarming situation, Judge Mark S. Chandlee handed down a sentence that reflects the gravity of the offense. Chaillet is mandated to serve one year of home confinement, followed by a three-year probation period. This sentence aims to balance the severity of the offense with the broader goal of public safety and responsible gun ownership.

Further emphasizing the seriousness of the case, Judge Chandlee ordered the forfeiture of the weapon involved in the incident. In a move that underscores the judiciary’s stance on gun safety and responsibility, Chaillet will also face a future prohibition on owning or possessing firearms. This decision serves as a punitive measure for Chaillet and as a deterrent, sending a clear message about the consequences of negligent firearm handling.

The prosecution, led by Assistant State’s Attorney April N. Brown, presented a compelling case that underscored the critical importance of responsible gun ownership and the dire consequences of negligence. The prosecution’s evidence and arguments played a pivotal role in securing the guilty plea and the subsequent sentencing.

This case comes at a time when issues of gun safety and child protection are at the forefront of national discourse. The unfortunate incident involving Chaillet’s child has added to the growing calls for stricter measures to ensure that firearms are kept out of the reach of children. It also highlights the need for continuous education and awareness about gun safety, especially for those who are licensed to carry firearms.

