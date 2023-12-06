In a gripping showdown on November 4, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks women’s basketball team faced another setback, losing narrowly to the Central Penn College Knights with a final score of 68-65. This loss deepened the Hawks’ challenging season, bringing their record to 0-7.

The Hawks demonstrated a strong start, particularly in the first half of the game. Toyin Allen, a standout performer for CSM, led the scoring with an impressive 27 points. Allen’s performance was remarkable as she efficiently shot 9-15 from the field and 3-4 from the three-point line. In addition to her scoring prowess, Allen achieved a double-double, securing ten rebounds and contributing four assists, three steals, and a block.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Angleen Mulero also played a vital role in CSM’s effort, scoring 18 points and significantly impacting defense with six steals. Lillian Reynolds added to the defensive strength, providing eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and a steal. Jasmine Harper contributed eight points to the team’s total.

The game’s turning point came after CSM had established a 13-point lead, the largest in the match, standing at 38-25 just a minute into the third quarter. However, their momentum faltered as the Knights rallied, outscoring the Hawks 29-8 for the remainder of the quarter. This surge allowed the Knights to enter the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead.

Despite facing their largest deficit of 60-49 with seven minutes left, the Hawks displayed resilience. They responded with a vigorous 16-6 run, narrowing the gap to just one point at 66-65 with one and a half minutes remaining.

In the final and crucial moments of the game, CSM had several opportunities to either take the lead or tie the game. However, their efforts were met with disappointment as they failed to capitalize on their last three offensive possessions, culminating in a hard-fought loss.

Looking ahead, the Hawks aim to turn their fortunes around in their upcoming game. They are scheduled to host WVU Potomac State College on December 10 at noon in La Plata, Maryland. This game presents an opportunity for the team to secure their first win of the season, a much-needed boost for the Hawks as they navigate a challenging period.

