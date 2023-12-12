In Charles County, a dramatic rescue unfolded as five officers saved a man and his two dogs from a submerged SUV. The man, returning from dropping his son off at college, lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a 17-foot-deep pond.

A witness at the scene directed the officers to the location of the submerged vehicle. The man, along with his two dogs, a Labrador and a terrier named Rogue and GG, were successfully rescued from the fully submerged vehicle by the officers’ quick actions.

Stay tuned for more details as the Charles County Sheriff’s Office releases them.

Like this: Like Loading...