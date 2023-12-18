Finding the best psychics begins with starting your search in the right place, which means being familiar with all the best online psychic reading sites.

That’s where we come in.

We’ve done the research and know which online psychic reading platforms specialize in what types of readings.

That way, you don’t have to waste time through trial and error.

So read on to see our picks for the top psychic reading services, their specialties, and how to get an accurate psychic reading from the best psychics.

Spoiler alert!

Purple Garden tops our list. Find out why.

Best Psychics and Online Psychic Reading Sites of 2024

First Look

Purple Garden: Best psychics overall ($10 OFF first purchase) Kasamba: Best psychics for love readings (70% OFF + 3 FREE mins) Keen: Best psychics for spiritual readings (10 mins for $1.99) California Psychics: Most highly screened online psychics AskNow: Most accurate tarot readers online (5 FREE* mins) Purple Ocean: Best for customized video readings (Flat rates) Psychic Source: Best psychics for medium readings (3 FREE mins) Oranum: Best psychics for video psychic readings ($9.99 FREE credit) Psychic Oz: Most experienced psychic platform (3 FREE mins) Mysticsense: Best psychics for LGBTQ+ readings (5 FREE mins) Purple Tides: Best guidance from multiple psychics at once (as low as $5/reading)

We scoured the internet in search of the best psychics and discovered several psychic platforms offering accurate readings. Our #1 pick is Purple Garden. Find out why and discover more incredible options.

Purple Garden – Best Psychics Online Overall

Purple Garden empowers users with diverse communication options, enabling them to connect with psychic readers who use various styles, techniques, and tools through live chat, online calls, and video sessions.

Thorough psychic profiles are used to ensure accurate matches, and the cost may vary depending on the chosen communication mode.

Best Psychics on Purple Garden

To enhance your romantic relationship or find greater alignment in your life, consider seeking advice from Jasmaya. Jasmaya, an expert psychic specializing in love and alignment, has garnered numerous 5-star ratings and conducted over 1600 readings.

On the other hand, Ms. Mena offers readings incorporating additional tools such as tarot cards, oracles, and crystals, making her an ideal choice for those seeking a holistic approach. At just $2.99 per minute, Ms. Mena’s services are among the most affordable in the market.

Interact With Like-minded Individuals on Purple Garden

You can join the exceptional Journeys Community on the Purple Garden platform to interact with like-minded individuals and receive guidance from experienced psychic readers.

Here, you can also share your interests and receive personalized insights to help you navigate through life.

Verdict

Purple Garden stands out for its intuitive interface, abundant resources, and exceptional feature, Journeys, that nurtures a community feeling by prompting members to communicate and engage with each other.

>>Get $10 OFF your first purchase

2. Kasamba: Best Psychics for Love and Relationships

With over 20 years of experience offering online readings, Kasamba is a site you can trust with your heart and your future.

That’s because their specialty is delivering excellent psychic consultations on love.

300+ Love Psychics To Choose From

There are nearly 300 romance and relationship experts available to help guide you through that tantalizing maze we all get lost in from time to time.

Whether you prefer Astrology to Tarot readings, past life readings, or Rune Casting, Kasamba has a love psychic reader for you.

One of the better-known love experts on the site is a psychic known as Quietsound.

With over 23,000 readings under her belt, the prognosis seems to be that she’s a steady and reliable influence for anyone adrift in the turbulent sea of love.

Her average customer rating is between 4.5 and 5 out of 5 stars, and her manner has been described as patient and caring.

Best Match Guarantee (50% OFF)

To facilitate working with any of their best psychics, Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee lets you have a free online psychic reading (3 free chat minutes) with each new psychic reader you try.

Once you find the right reader, you’ll get the first 3 minutes of your first paid psychic reading free, plus an additional 50% off.

Verdict

With convenient phone psychic readings and chat psychic readings available, a highly screened and top-reviewed Kasamba love psychic is only a few quick cursor clicks away.

Even though the free-minute deals are only for first-time customers, most of the site’s top psychic readers provide readings at a fair price.

>> Get 50% OFF your first psychic reading on Kasamba

3. Keen: Best Psychics for Spiritual Guidance

With over 1,700 of the best psychic readers online, there are almost as many psychic advisors on Keen as angels on a pin’s head.

This is an apt metaphor, considering they specialize in enlightening spiritual guidance and consultations.

Offering a wide variety of readings, from aura cleansings and spiritual readings to past life readings and more, Keen has a reliable psychic for whatever your higher needs are.

To facilitate you in finding the right psychic, Keen Psychics has two beneficial features.

Match With the Right Psychic

The first is the fast Get Matched filter that will hook you up with at least 3 top psychic readers based on whatever criteria you enter.

There’s also the Readings 101 feature in the Articles section for anyone getting their first reading.

Deals + Introductory Offers

From there, you can use Keen’s 3 free minutes deal to try out whichever psychic advisor manages to pique your interest.

If it works out, you can continue talking with their 10-minute package for only $1.99.

Out of 131 available spiritual advisors on Keen, one that drew our attention is Imported Dreams of Keaij24.

She’s done over 47,000 readings and has been on the site for over 20 years.

Aside from being affordable ($5 per minute), she also has overwhelmingly positive reviews, registering an average of 4.7 out of 5 for over 40,000 readings.

According to these reviews, she has the highest marks for honesty, accuracy, and kindness.

Verdict

All the online psychics on Keen are available 24/7 for chat and phone psychic readings.

If the psychic reader you’re interested in is unavailable, no problem. You can ping them at any time to receive a callback.

Of course, nothing in life is perfect.

Keen customer service is only accessible via email. That’s a bummer, but on the upside, maybe patience is supposed to be your spiritual lesson if it turns out you have to go that route.

>> Get a 10-minute reading for $1.99

4. California Psychics – Most Highly Screened Online Psychics

For over 28 years, California Psychics has been helping people answer some of life’s most challenging questions with accurate and affordable guidance.

From questions on the ins and outs of love to career, finances, family, and even your personal spiritual development, California Psychics is there 24/7 for whatever you need.

Comprehensive Search Filter

With a highly detailed filter that lets you select based on availability, star ratings, price, format, and experience, you’ll always find the right reader to fit your needs on California Psychics.

Plus, the transparent reader profiles will let you see what every reader is all about by showing you their statement, customer reviews, and appointment availability.

One of their best psychics who caught our attention is Caleb. He’s a pure medium who works without tools and specializes in connecting with your deceased loved ones. He’s done over 67,000 readings and has a 4.7/5 overall customer rating.

Enticing Deals

If this is your first reading, don’t worry about busting your budget. California Psychics will get you started on the right foot with their highly screened readers by providing three different 20-minute packages that start as low as $1 per minute.

There’s also a Karma Rewards Program for frequent customers that offers exclusive discounts, gifts, and more based on your number of purchases. There’s even a special birthday discount to help you gain a broader perspective about what’s awaiting in the coming year.

Verdict

Online since 1995, California Psychics has what it takes to help you find enlightenment with highly screened readers, discounts for new and repeat customers, and accurate readings for whatever ails.

>>Get $1/min readings on California Psychics

5. AskNow: Best Psychics for Online Tarot Readings

The most popular tool used by psychic readers over the ages has undoubtedly been Tarot cards.

One reason could be that knowing your psychic is working with a tangible spiritual tool helps you believe in the answers you receive.

After all, online psychic readings can sometimes get a little out there.

Strict Screening & Vetting Process

On AskNow, though, Tarot online psychic readings are always a grounded affair.

That’s because the nearly 40 Tarot readers on the site are the most highly screened psychic readers of any online psychic reading platform.

Budget-Friendly Prices

In addition, the psychic readers on AskNow are grouped into three convenient categories, each designed to give you the most bang for your budget.

Whether you choose a Top Rated, Elite, or Master Advisor, an affordable and reliable Tarot readings choice is available on AskNow.

Tarot by Barbara stood out the most for us. She has over 23 years of experience, an average rating of 5 out of 5, and has done over 600 readings.

Straightforward Fitler Tools

There’s a convenient search filter to help sort things out and get you started with the process.

With it, you can choose either phone psychics or chat psychics, as well as the price and type of reading you want (we’d recommend their online Tarot readings).

Deals + Introductory Offers

If you’re a new customer, there’s a special 40-minute at $1 per minute deal that comes with an additional 5 free Master minutes.

That means you’ll get 5 free minutes with one of the site’s most expensive and best psychics.

For that much time, you could say you’re almost getting an actual free psychic reading.

The only downside is their satisfaction guarantee, which covers just 5 minutes. However, this is a pretty standard refund policy for the psychic industry.

That’s why we recommend ending your psychic session the second you feel you’re not connecting with your psychic reader.

Once you find the right psychic reader, AskNow offers some great introductory deals. If you sign up for a $1 per minute reading package, you’ll also get one free email question with a live psychic reader as a bonus.

You can ask whatever is on your mind.

Verdict

AskNow is an excellent platform if you’re interested in tarot readings. Their psychics are thoroughly screened and offer affordable sessions.

>>Get 5 FREE minutes on AskNow

6. Purple Ocean – Best Online Psychics for Custom Video Readings

If you want something new in online psychic readings, Purple Ocean offers a unique twist you might be interested in.

Besides live readings, they also have a feature where they answer your written questions with a personalized video by a talented reader that will be sent directly to your smartphone or tablet.

A New Twist

Simply select your reader from the Purple Ocean app, submit your question to a link on the reader’s profile, and you’ll receive a 3-minute customized video reading within 24 hours.

One reader you might try is Sandra. She is a gifted tarot reader with over 5,550 positive reviews who can help you see how your present troubles can be changed into future blessings.

If you’re new to psychic readings, this is a convenient and affordable way to try online psychics such as Sandra and others before committing to a longer, live session.

Live video readings are also available on Purple Ocean starting as low as $0.99 per minute, but they’re subject to different pricing and need to be done online via their sister site, Purple Garden.

$10 Readings

All custom video readings on Purple Ocean are delivered within 24 hours and only cost $10, though if you’re in a rush, you can also receive an answer within 1 hour for an extra $5 service charge.

Verdict

If you’re pressed for time, Purple Ocean allows you the flexibility of an affordable video reading you can view at your leisure for only $10. It’s an excellent way for first-timers to try out a reading and an economical method for exploring a few psychics at an affordable rate before committing to a live session.

>>Get customized video readings on Purple Ocean

7. Psychic Source: Best Psychics for Medium Readings

When most people think about psychics, they usually think about psychic mediums, whether they know it or not.

That’s because the popular image of a psychic is usually someone speaking to a spirit, which is exactly what a psychic medium does.

If someone has passed on and you’d like to reconnect, Psychic Source is the perfect psychic site for you.

Most Experienced Psychic Network

With over 30 years of experience online, Psychic Source is the Solomon’s Temple of online psychic reading platforms.

They have over 130 psychic mediums available, ready, willing, and able to part the veil between you and the family members you recall so dearly.

One of the top psychic mediums we encountered on the site is Mazie.

With over 20 years of experience and thousands of psychic medium sessions under her belt, Mazie’s clients have nothing but raves.

From her predictions and accurate readings to her compassion and sensitivity to others’ feelings, Mazie sounds like a Medium’s medium.

Intuitive “Find a Psychic” Filter

To help find the right psychic medium for you, Psychic Source’s Find a Psychic filter will custom-fit you to the exact type of medium you want to talk to.

Deals + Introductory Offers

After that, there are $1 per minute introductory packages for first-time customers and a brand new promotion that’s only $0.60 per minute.

In addition, there are also 3 minutes free with your first reading and a satisfaction guarantee for up to 20 minutes if you’re dissatisfied for any reason.

The only downside to this classic online psychic reading platform is that the free psychic reading deals are only for new customers.

On the flip side, though, besides the usual chat and phone psychics, Psychic Source also offers video psychic readings online if you’d like a more in-person feel to your session.

Verdict

If your loved one has passed on and you’d like to reconnect for closure, the mediums at Psychic Source can help you feel their presence one more time.

>> Get 3 FREE minutes with your first paid reading

8. Oranum: Best Psychics Online for Video Psychic Readings

Online readings have been a great invention. However, there’s something about an old-school, in-person psychic reading that adds a mystical quality to the experience.

One online platform where you can get the best of both worlds in your online psychic reading session is Oranum, which has a fantastic video call feature.

Live Video Sessions (+ Free Chat Room)

Just imagine it.

You’ll be able to see what online psychics are doing with the cards or whatever when they’re giving you a chat or phone psychic reading.

That’s because, in Oranum’s live chat room, you can stay on after you’ve used your one free chat question to watch an online psychic do their thing with someone else.

What better way to see which online psychic reader you vibe the best with before committing to a paid session?

One of the Oranum psychics we observed was Sensei, a top 5 rated psychic reader on the online psychic reading site for eight years and running.

His unique psychic abilities include both clairvoyance and clairaudience and from what we saw, he’s one of the bedrocks of the free live chat room.

Deals + Introductory Offers

On another note, if you’re as attracted by the possibility of a free online psychic reading as we are, you also need to know about Oranum’s free introductory credit.

Just sign up with a credit card, and you’ll automatically get a $9.99 credit to start.

Since many online psychic advisors charge as low as $0.99 per minute, that means you can have a free psychic reading if you keep it under 10 minutes.

Now, that’s what we’d call a real free psychic reading online.

Aside from all this live excitement, Oranum, unfortunately, has one downside.

Their coins payment system is quite confusing, although we think you’ll eventually figure it out if you can manage a free psychic reading online with that $9.99 credit.

Verdict

If you want to replicate the feeling on an in-person reading, Oranum is the best platform for this. They offer live-streamed video readings and give you a chance to see their psychics give readings live for free before committing to a paid session.

>> Get 10,000 FREE coins on Oranum

9. Psychic Oz – Most Experienced Online Psychics

If you’re looking for answers to the pressing questions in your life, like love, career, family, finances, and more, you might want to get on the yellow brick road to Psychic Oz.

Finding a Psychic Is Easy

Finding the right psychic for your needs on Psychic Oz is only a cursor click away on the main menu.

With headings like customer favorites, staff picks, and rising stars, you can honor your budget, and for the finer details, you can screen readers for subjects, tools, abilities, and more.

A particular psychic we liked is Tula, a master love expert who has used her natural clairvoyant abilities to earn over 1,300 reviews with an overall 4.9/5 customer rating.

Discounts

Once you’ve found your reader, Psychic Oz will give you 3 free minutes with your first reading, plus the option to choose between two $1 per minute deals for 10 and 15 minutes.

If you’re the more literal type, there’s also an email reading offer where you can get 1 question with a talented psychic for the low price of only $4.99.

With some of the most highly screened psychics anywhere, you can always be sure that your reading on Psychic Oz will be accurate and professional. For your convenience, there are also multiple reading formats, including phone, chat, video, and email readings.

Verdict

Serving their customers online now for over 30 years, Psychic Oz is a site you can trust to advise you on your problems and help your budget stretch as far as possible.

>>Get 3 FREE mins on Psychic Oz

10. Mysticsense – Best Online Psychics for LGBTQ+ Readings

Having only been online since 2020, Mysticsense is the baby of this psychics review at just 3 years old.

However, while they may be the newbie on the scene, don’t think this exciting new site doesn’t have a lot of cool features to offer.

Lots of Choices

With 750+ readers, a wide variety of readings ,free minutes, and the best LGBTQ psychic readings online, Mysticsense has everything all the older sites do, and more.

Selecting from the many talented online psychics on Mysticsense is also easy and begins by simply clicking the “Psychics” heading on the main menu.

After that, you can then filter for advisors by status, badge, specialties, tools, and reading style to get just the kind of expert you need.

When you’re ready to browse your search results, each reader has an informative profile and transparent customer reviews so you can see just how good each and every one of them is.

A reader we like is Samantha. She’s a pure clairvoyant who specializes in LGBTQ+ relationships and is also one of the site’s top rated psychics with over 435 reviews.

Affordability

For those on a budget, prices on Mysticsense start as low as $0.99 per minute. If you’re a new customer, you’re eligible for 5 free minutes with your first scheduled reading.

Verdict

You should never have to worry about whether you’re cis, gay, straight, he, she, or they to get a great online psychic reading.

On Mysticsense, you won’t because they specialize in seeing your soul for what it truly is with the best LGBTQ readings online. They also honor your budget with 5 free minutes and standard low prices.

>>Get 5 FREE minutes on Mysticsense

11. Purple Tides – Best Guidance From Multiple Psychics at Once

If you’ve ever searched for an online psychic, you know how tough it is to pick the right one. Even with a good search filter, you never quite know if it’s the right reader for your needs until you try them out.

If you’ve had enough of the “pick a psychic” blues, Purple Tides has the cure.

Your Own Committee of the Best Online Psychics

On Purple Tides, there’s no more searching for an advisor, reading profiles and customer reviews, or trying to audition readers with the 3 free minutes most sites give you.

All you have to do on Purple Tides is submit a written question to the site, and then they’ll automatically forward it to 5 top psychics for you. That’s right, a committee of the best online psychics just for you.

After that, they guarantee you’ll receive all five written responses within 24 hours or your money back.

Once you have your 5 top psychic perspectives, it’s up to you to decide which reader’s response makes the most sense. It’s the ultimate psychic consultation, and it only costs $5 per reading.

Verdict

Purple Tides checks so many boxes when it comes to making life easier for first-time customers that we almost don’t know where to start.

To begin, you’ll get a committee of 5 top psychics selected specifically for you. There’ll be no more searching for psychics or worrying about how to utilize your introductory free minutes best.

Your budget will also be well taken care of because readings on Purple tides only cost $5.

>>Get advice from multiple psychics at only $5/reading

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is a private consultation with an individual with extrasensory abilities. These consultations can take on many forms and cover many subjects.

Should I Get an In-person or Online Psychic Reading?

Determining which is better between, an in-person psychic reading or a psychic reading online, is a matter of taste.

One advantage of in-person psychic readings is that you can feel a psychic’s energy directly. A con is that you’ll need to travel to wherever the psychic works, sometimes far away or in a sketchy area.

In-person readings also charge by the hour, so you could be locked into paying for more time than you need.

In addition, most in-person readings are usually cash only, which brings up the sketchy location problem again if you’re carrying money.

On the other hand, psychic readings online have several advantages and almost no downsides. The first advantage is that you can have a psychic reading online 24/7 from the comfort of your home.

Another plus is that a psychic reading online is charged by the minute. You only pay for what you need and can use a credit card or a service like PayPal. There is also the option of privacy with online readings.

In fact, most sites offer readings by phone and chat psychic readings, which allow you to remain anonymous if you choose.

As we said, it’s essentially a matter of taste, but it would seem that online psychic reading services have several significant advantages over in-person readings.

How We Ranked the Best Psychics Online

We considered several factors before picking the best online psychic reading sites. Here are some things we thought were vital as we reviewed the various psychic websites.

The Psychic Websites Culture

Each of the psychic websites we reviewed is obviously trying to sell you a psychic reading session, but how are they going about it?

We leaned toward the psychic services that created a sense of inquiry and enlightenment on their sites rather than just a regular smooth sell.

In other words, is the site giving a person a fish to feed their hunger, or are they showing them how to fish and feed themselves?

Number of Accurate Psychics Online

With all the different types of readings available, it’s unreasonable to assume that any psychic online will have mastered them all.

For instance, if you’re looking for an online Tarot reading, you want someone trained with the cards, not a jack-of-all-trades who has mastered none.

Experience

All the online psychic reading sites reviewed have been around for over a decade. To be doing anything that long means you know you’re stuff.

Experience is crucial for any service but critical in the online psychic reading industry.

After all, an online psychic reading session is about healing a heart, a mind, or a life, not repairing a car or a computer.

Variety of Skills

In the old days, the local psychics reflected their immediate culture.

Now, with the internet, we’ve become a global community, and people have been exposed to many different approaches that work for their needs.

As a result, we sought online psychic reading websites that offered a multi-cultural, global selection of psychic services to mirror the expanding world we currently live in.

Psychic Screening Process

How do you know if the psychic online you’re considering is legit?

Because they deal with things that are important to people, like love and career, psychic predictions must come from a reliable source.

In our opinion, testing a reader’s psychic abilities is something that needs to be done by every psychic site.

>> Get $10 OFF your first psychic reading on Purple Garden

What To Expect From a Live Psychic Reading (And Helpful Tips)

To help you get the most out of your psychic reading, here are some tips to help you prepare and understand more about what to expect from an online psychic reading.

Reaffirm that you really want to do this . You will be working with the psychic, so your acceptance and cooperation are essential.

. You will be working with the psychic, so your acceptance and cooperation are essential. Check your tech in advance . Ensure your online connection is good, have your earbuds ready, etc.

. Ensure your online connection is good, have your earbuds ready, etc. Relax before you start . Find a quiet place to sit where you can close your eyes, turn off your thoughts, and focus on breathing.

. Find a quiet place to sit where you can close your eyes, turn off your thoughts, and focus on breathing. Be clear about what you want to ask . Don’t necessarily focus on simply getting an answer. Instead, ask the most important thing you need to know about.

. Don’t necessarily focus on simply getting an answer. Instead, ask the most important thing you need to know about. Leave your expectations at the door. You’re entering unknown territory, so keep your eyes, ears, and heart open. Listen carefully and consider everything you are told, whether you understand it or not. If you knew the answers, you wouldn’t need to ask.

>> Get $10 OFF your first psychic reading on Purple Garden

Frequently Asked Questions about The Best Psychics and Sites

Still have questions about the best psychics online? Here are some answers to some frequently asked questions.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

Professional online psychic readings are charged by the minute and can run anywhere from $0.50 per minute to $20 per minute and up.

Many contemporary psychic reading websites also offer additional free and discounted minutes deals to new customers to promote business.

It’s also possible to get a free psychic reading from an amateur practitioner on Facebook or Instagram.

However, keep in mind that many of these readers are often inexperienced or not really psychic at all. Therefore, take everything they tell you with a grain of salt.

Can I Speak to an Online Psychic for Free?

Yes, it’s possible to talk to the best psychics online for free.

Kasamba has a Best Match Guarantee that allows you 3 free chat minutes with each new online psychic you try until you find the right one.

You will also get 50% off your first scheduled phone psychic reading.

On the other hand, AskNow will give you 5 free Master minutes with their best and most expensive online psychics when you sign up for a 40-minute at $1 per minute discount package.

Can Online Psychics Be Trusted?

Yes, online psychic readers can be trusted if you are using a professional psychic reading site like Purple Garden or Kasamba.

That’s because the top professional sites screen their psychics so that you know you are getting an individual who actually has real extrasensory abilities.

On the other hand, amateur psychics who give free readings on places like Facebook or Instagram are not as trustworthy.

That’s because these individuals are often inexperienced or not really psychic. Of course, they’re not charging you, but as the old saying goes, “You get what you pay for.”

How Accurate Are Online Psychics?

The best psychics online are quite accurate.

That’s because reputable platforms like Purple Garden and Kasamba leave no stone unturned when it comes to hiring the best psychics. They employ rigorous screening procedures to ensure only the best in the industry make it to their team.

How Do Psychics Read You?

There are many ways for a psychic to look into the nature of who you are.

Some can see “auras,” or the energy surrounding a person, and radiates with different colors to express the changing aspects of their personality.

Other online psychics use divination systems such as Tarot Cards or Astrology, whose symbols have specific meanings that can reveal the greater patterns at work in the universe.

Still others incorporate tools that explore the subconscious mind to find answers, such as Dream Interpretation or Graphology (Handwriting analysis).

In short, there are probably as many ways for a psychic reader to read someone as there are people to be read.

Most of the best psychics online, such as those on Purple Garden, believe the information they receive during their online psychic readings originates from a higher spiritual source.

Of course, the nature of this source is open to interpretation based on your religious or cultural background.

With that said, all online psychic readers unanimously agree that they’re merely messengers for something greater than themselves.

What Tools Do Psychics Online Use?

Here are a few of the standard tools you may see psychics from Purple Garden or any popular network use in online psychic readings:

Tarot cards for Tarot readings

Crystal balls and pendulums for Fortune telling

Numbers and mathematics for Numerology readings

A computer, ephemeris, and various charts for Astrology readings

What Can You Learn From a Psychic Reading?

Psychic readings with the best psychics can help you understand yourself and build a better version of yourself.

With that in mind, life readings that examine your career, relationships, or spiritual development will likely yield more in the long run than general psychic predictions.

When Is the Best Time To Get a Psychic Reading?

The best time to get advice from the best psychics is when you feel lost and need insight or when something is weighing heavily on your mind.

What’s the Difference between a Clairvoyant and a Medium?

A clairvoyant is an individual who can envision people, situations, and even future events remote from them in time and space.

Clairvoyants sometimes use tools like Tarot cards, but in many cases, the best ones shun tools using only their natural abilities.

Psychic Mediums can facilitate communications with the spirits of the dead or spiritual entities that exist in dimensions other than ours.

Clairvoyants can sometimes be mediums, but mediums are always clairvoyant to some degree.

Can You Get a Tarot Reading Over the Phone?

Yes, it is possible to get a Tarot reading over the phone.

In the old days, though, the only way to get a Tarot reading was to go to wherever the Tarot reader was located. This wasn’t due to the limits of the reader’s ability but rather to the limits of the communication methods at the time.

Now it’s understood that as long as there’s a direct line of communication, your psychic has a magical link so you can have an accurate Tarot reading wherever you are.

Can You Get Psychic Readings by Email?

Yes, you can get a psychic reading via email.

However, getting a reading via email usually takes much longer than a reading by phone or chat. That’s because you are not booking live time with your psychic but instead sending a message where it’s understood that it will take up to 24 hours for a response.

Final Thoughts on the Best Psychics Online

The best psychic reading site for you depends on your specific needs and preferences, as each service we’ve covered offers options like cheap or free psychic readings online.

The key difference between these online psychic reading websites lies in their specialties.

Our top pick for the best overall psychic reading website is Purple Garden, known for its accurate readings on various topics and a supportive online community that provides a sense of belonging.

The first runner-up is Kasamba, specializing in love consultations and offering the best discount of up to 50% off on your first reading.

So there you have it: the best psychic reading sites with top-notch psychics.

Good luck, and may each reading be in your favor.

Like this: Like Loading...