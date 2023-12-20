MECHANICSVILLE, MD – Maryland International Raceway (MIR) has officially released its action-packed 2024 racing schedule, promising an exhilarating season for racing enthusiasts. The calendar features a mix of returning favorites and new attractions, including the debut of the Holden Extravaganza on May 11, an event previously exclusive to Florida, now making its first appearance in the north as the largest Holden gathering in the U.S.

The 2024 season is stacked with signature events. Highlights include two Swap Meets, HDAY, and multiple Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA) events. The Atomizer Racing Injectors Door Wars, presented by ATI Performance Products, returns April 26-28 as a marquee outlaw event featuring various pro and sportsman classes.

Honda and Acura fans can anticipate HDAY, the world’s largest event for these brands, scheduled for April 12-14. This event is a magnet for car show enthusiasts and speed aficionados, with the fastest imports competing on the track and potentially record-breaking performances.

Motorcycle racing will see four high-octane weekends with the XDA, drawing over 700 racers and thousands of fans. These events will showcase Pro Street bikes reaching speeds of 230 mph alongside other professional and grudge classes. More information about these exhilarating motorcycle events is available at XDA Racing.

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) event, featuring the fastest 1/8-mile door slammers, is set for June 13-15. It includes various pro and junior categories, promising non-stop excitement for drag racing enthusiasts.

Adding to the summer sizzle, the Burchoil Jet Wars on July 20th will offer a thrilling show for all ages with jet-powered vehicles, Warriors Outlaw, and MPC Real Street classes.

The East Coast’s much-anticipated Funny Car Chaos returns on August 23-24, bringing an unprecedented field of Funny Cars to MIR. This event, coupled with the Legends of Budds Creek car show and nostalgia bracket classes, is a must-attend for drag racing fans.

September 27-29 marks the return of the Superchargers Showdown, a staple at MIR, featuring NEOPMA Pro Mods, jet cars, and more. The season builds up to the 28th annual Haltech World Cup Finals from October 30 to November 3. This internationally renowned event features Import vs. Domestic drag racing, attracting over 350 racers from around the globe.

MIR also caters to bracket racers with its King of the Creek, Footbrake Feast events, and the ET Blowout Weekends. These events offer substantial prizes and showcase some of the best bracket racers in the country.

Further enriching the schedule are the Late Model Performance Midnight Madness Series and the 1320 Fabrication ET Series, which form the backbone of MIR’s offerings, providing a platform for friendly competition.

For the complete 2024 schedule and more details about upcoming events at Maryland International Raceway, visit MIR’s official website. The track office can be reached at 301-884-9833, or via email at info@GoRaceMIR.com. The raceway is located at 27861 Budds Creek Road, Mechanicsville, MD, 20659.

