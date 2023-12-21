(PIKESVILLE, MD) – In response to the expected surge in holiday traffic, Maryland State Police are intensifying their patrols from Friday through the Christmas weekend. This initiative, which involves troopers from all 23 state barracks, focuses on curbing impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving, particularly on routes with a high incidence of DUIs.

The enforcement effort is enhanced by funding from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. It includes deploying the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team. This specialized unit, equipped with trained troopers dedicated to identifying impaired drivers, is supported by a MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office grant. SPIDRE’s primary goal is to decrease alcohol-related accidents and fatalities across the state.

This safety campaign extends beyond enforcement. It involves collaboration with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to promote community awareness through social media and electronic billboards.

The Maryland State Police have outlined several initiatives across different counties:

Allegany County : The Cumberland Barrack, with the Western Troop, will focus on major roadways like I-68 for high visibility enforcement.

: The Cumberland Barrack, with the Western Troop, will focus on major roadways like I-68 for high visibility enforcement. Anne Arundel County : DUI laws will be strictly enforced on Route 50 and I-97 by the Annapolis Barrack, while the Glen Burnie Barrack will oversee safety patrols.

: DUI laws will be strictly enforced on Route 50 and I-97 by the Annapolis Barrack, while the Glen Burnie Barrack will oversee safety patrols. Baltimore County : The Golden Ring Barrack will conduct extensive enforcement efforts, particularly along I-695.

: The Golden Ring Barrack will conduct extensive enforcement efforts, particularly along I-695. Calvert County : The Prince Frederick Barrack is set to launch aggressive driving and DUI saturation patrols in key areas.

: The Prince Frederick Barrack is set to launch aggressive driving and DUI saturation patrols in key areas. In Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties , the Easton Barrack will patrol main holiday routes, including Routes 50 and 404.

, the Easton Barrack will patrol main holiday routes, including Routes 50 and 404. Carroll County : The Westminster Barrack will focus on DUI enforcement and heightened patrols around shopping centers in Eldersburg and Westminster.

: The Westminster Barrack will focus on DUI enforcement and heightened patrols around shopping centers in Eldersburg and Westminster. Cecil County : The North East Barrack will target crime, traffic violations, and DUI hotspots.

: The North East Barrack will target crime, traffic violations, and DUI hotspots. Charles County : The La Plata Barrack plans a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 21, in collaboration with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Additional patrols will focus on US Route 301 and MD Route 5 in Waldorf.

: The La Plata Barrack plans a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 21, in collaboration with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Additional patrols will focus on US Route 301 and MD Route 5 in Waldorf. Harford County : The Bel Air Barrack will direct its efforts on arterial roads prone to DUIs and accidents.

: The Bel Air Barrack will direct its efforts on arterial roads prone to DUIs and accidents. Garrett County : Along with the Western Troop, the McHenry Barrack will enforce DUI laws on I-68 and Route 219.

: Along with the Western Troop, the McHenry Barrack will enforce DUI laws on I-68 and Route 219. Frederick County : The Frederick Barrack will employ various enforcement strategies on I-70.

: The Frederick Barrack will employ various enforcement strategies on I-70. Howard County : The Waterloo Barrack will collaborate with local police to enforce DUI hotspots.

: The Waterloo Barrack will collaborate with local police to enforce DUI hotspots. Prince George’s County : The Forestville Barrack will focus on high crime areas, while the College Park Barrack targets impaired and distracted driving on Route 1 and I-95.

: The Forestville Barrack will focus on high crime areas, while the College Park Barrack targets impaired and distracted driving on Route 1 and I-95. St. Mary’s, Somerset, Washington, Wicomico, and Worcester counties will all see heightened DUI enforcement and safety patrols.

The Maryland State Police urge motorists to ensure safe driving by avoiding impairment, aggression, and distraction. They also remind drivers to comply with Maryland’s Move Over laws, necessitating a lane change or slow down when approaching a vehicle with warning signals.

The State Police extend their wishes for a safe and Merry Christmas to all.

