WALDORF, MD – Captain Harry Ivers of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office marked a significant professional milestone by graduating from the esteemed FBI National Academy’s 288th session on December 7. This accomplishment places Captain Ivers among the elite law enforcement executives who have undergone this rigorous training program.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of 198 law enforcement executives from 45 states and the District of Columbia and participants from 24 countries, four military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations. Captain Ivers, selected for his leadership and professionalism by Sheriff Troy D. Berry, represented Charles County in this diverse and accomplished group. From left: Captain Joseph Pratta, Mr. Brian Eley, Captain Harry Ivers, Sheriff Troy Berry Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The FBI National Academy, internationally recognized for its academic excellence, challenges its attendees with an 11-week intensive course. The curriculum includes advanced studies in police management, communications, criminal law, behavioral science, and forensic science. The Academy prides itself on its instructional staff, comprised of FBI special agents and experts with advanced degrees and international recognition in their fields.

One of the highlights of Captain Ivers’ training was his participation in the Yellow Brick Road challenge, a demanding six-mile obstacle course set in Quantico, Virginia. This challenge is the Academy’s capstone fitness test, pushing participants to their physical limits. “The FBI National Academy was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity. The physical and mental training was world-class, and I forged relationships that will last a lifetime,” Captain Ivers remarked. He emphasized the value of this training for the betterment of the Agency and the community.

Sheriff Berry, an alumnus of the Academy, underscored the importance of this training, noting its vital role in preparing law enforcement personnel for the evolving challenges of modern policing.

Captain Ivers’ distinguished career with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office includes serving as the South Patrol Division Commander and roles in Patrol Operations, the Narcotics Enforcement Section, and as an instructor at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA). His leadership extended to his tenure as Deputy Director and Acting Director of the SMCJA and as Commander of the Narcotics Enforcement Section. Captain Ivers also contributed 17 years to the Emergency Services Team, leading for a decade.

With this achievement, Captain Ivers joins a prestigious group of FBI National Academy alumni from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Berry, Chief of Staff Mr. Brian Eley, Captain Joseph Pratta, and several retired commanders.

Graduating from the FBI National Academy is more than a personal achievement for Captain Ivers; it represents a commitment to excellence and a continuous effort to enhance law enforcement capabilities in Charles County. His journey reflects the Sheriff’s Office’s dedication to professional development and community service, underscoring its mission to foster a safe and secure environment for its residents.

