GLEN BURNIE, MD – As the new year approaches, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has announced a series of initiatives to enhance road safety for 2024. This announcement comes in the wake of a concerning rise in roadway fatalities in Maryland, with 2023 figures likely to exceed 600, marking the highest number since 2007.

To reverse this trend, the MVA advocates for more responsible driving habits among Maryland residents. Their campaign, “Be the Driver Who Saves Lives,” emphasizes the importance of sober, focused, and cautious driving. The agency underscores that most fatalities on the road are preventable, and they are encouraging drivers to make conscious choices to improve safety, such as wearing seat belts, avoiding distractions like phone usage, adhering to speed limits, and not driving under the influence.

Moreover, the MVA is pushing for a change in terminology from “accident” to “crash,” highlighting that most traffic incidents result from preventable actions and should not be dismissed as mere accidents.

To facilitate safer and more efficient interactions with the MVA, Marylanders are encouraged to create a myMVA account. This online platform allows users to access various services, including checking their REAL ID status, viewing correspondence, checking emission deadlines, and completing over 60 transactions.

Vehicle safety is another area of focus, with the MVA urging drivers to check for vehicle recalls. Open recalls, which can be checked using a Vehicle Identification Number, are repairable at no cost at authorized dealers.

The Maryland Move Over Law, designed to protect roadside workers and stopped vehicles, is being emphasized. The law requires motorists to change lanes or slow down when approaching stopped vehicles displaying warning signals. In 2024, this will also include a conscious effort to move to work zones, following Governor Wes Moore’s Work Zone Safety Work Group recommendations.

In a technological advancement, Maryland became the first state in 2023 to offer Mobile ID on major platforms like Apple and Google Wallet. This feature allows Marylanders to carry a digital version of their driver’s license or ID card, which can be used at select TSA airport PreCheck checkpoints.

Child passenger safety is also a priority, with the MVA reminding parents and caregivers of the importance of using appropriate car seats and boosters for young passengers. Maryland law mandates rear-facing child safety seats for children under age two until they exceed the manufacturer’s specified height or weight limit.

In roadside emergencies, the MVA advises motorists to be prepared with an emergency kit and exercise caution and common sense. The kit should include reflective triangles, a flashing warning light, a flashlight, and a reflective vest.

Additionally, the MVA has launched a monthly podcast, “Conversations with Chrissy,” hosted by Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. The podcast discusses various topics with various agency partners and transportation and safety officials.

Lastly, the MVA promotes environmental responsibility through the Pamela J. Kelly Tree-Mendous Maryland program. Vehicle owners are encouraged to make voluntary donations during vehicle registration to support tree plantings and educational efforts about the importance of trees in maintaining a healthy environment.

As 2024 dawns, the MVA and its Highway Safety Office are committed to ensuring the safety of all road users in Maryland. Marylanders are encouraged to visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov or follow @ZeroDeathsMD on social media platforms for more information on these initiatives and other road safety tips.

