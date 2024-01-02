LEONARDTOWN, MD – A significant stride in preserving local history has been made with the digitization of the Lexington Manor Oral History Collection by the St. Mary’s County Historical Society in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Government. This collection offers a unique glimpse into the region’s past and is now accessible to the public via the Historical Society’s website.

The collection comprises eight interviews with former Lexington Park and Lexington Manor residents, neighborhoods known for their roles as WWII and post-WWII Navy housing for civilian contractors. These interviews shed light on the area’s history and highlight its significance in modern community planning in St. Mary’s County. The interviews, featuring personal anecdotes and experiences, bridge the past with the present, offering insights into the evolution of affordable housing in Southern Maryland.

Movie theater, Park Drugs, Smart Wear, Lexington Park Dry Cleaners, and Joy shop on Coral Place Credit: Dolores Park Lewis / St. Mary's County Historical Society

Peter La Porte, Executive Director of the Historical Society, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Digitizing this collection and making it publicly available allows everyone to explore the history of this area through the words of their friends, relatives, and neighbors.” He further acknowledged the collaborative efforts with St. Mary’s County Government and other community partners in bringing these stories to the forefront.

Commissioner President Randy Guy of St. Mary’s County Government also expressed his pride in this project, urging community members to engage with the collection. “I encourage everyone in our community to check out this collection and take a virtual stroll down memory lane with voices from our community as your guide,” he said, emphasizing the collection’s role in connecting current residents with their historical roots.

This digitization project forms part of the broader “Through Countian Eyes” oral history and online exhibition initiative by the St. Mary’s County Historical Society. This ongoing project aims to digitize multiple oral history collections held by the Historical Society and provide online exhibitions that place these collections within their wider historical contexts. The society plans to unveil additional exhibits during the Winter and Spring of 2024.

The Lexington Manor Oral History Collection stands as a testament to the rich and varied history of St. Mary’s County. By making these oral histories available online, the Historical Society and the County Government have created an invaluable resource for both locals and historians alike, ensuring that the voices and stories of the past continue to resonate in the present.

For further information about the collection or the project, interested parties are encouraged to contact the St. Mary’s County Historical Society at (301) 475-2467 or visit their website at www.stmaryshistory.org.

Like this: Like Loading...