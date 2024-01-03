St. Mary’s Little League, a prominent youth baseball and softball organization in St. Mary’s County, seeks enthusiastic and committed individuals to join its team of umpires for the upcoming 2024 season. This opportunity is not just a chance to be part of a sport but also a way to influence young athletes positively.

The league stands out for its comprehensive Umpire Development Program. This initiative is designed to prepare individuals of all experience levels for officiating games with confidence. Whether one is an experienced umpire or a newcomer to the world of baseball and softball, the program promises to enhance their skills and knowledge.

In addition to skill development, umpires at St. Mary’s Little League are also offered competitive compensation. This remuneration is a testament to the league’s appreciation for the time and commitment umpires invest in overseeing games. The role of an umpire here is more than a job; it’s a chance to contribute significantly to the league’s success while earning a supplementary income.

One of the most appealing aspects of umpiring with St. Mary’s Little League is the positive and supportive environment it fosters. The league values the role of umpires in maintaining a fair and competitive atmosphere for its young athletes. Umpires are an integral part of a team, where they can enjoy camaraderie, exchange best practices, and receive ongoing support from the experienced umpire coordinator.

Umpiring at St. Mary’s Little League goes beyond overseeing the game’s rules. It involves playing a critical role in shaping the future of baseball and softball. Umpires are instrumental in guiding fair play, fostering sportsmanship, and inspiring a love for the game in the young athletes they encounter.

To accommodate various personal commitments, the league offers flexible scheduling. Umpires can choose their involvement for either the Spring or Fall seasons or both, depending on their availability.

The league is eager to welcome individuals with a strong sense of integrity, a passion for the game, and a desire to contribute to a vibrant youth sports program. This call is open to former athletes, enthusiastic parents, or anyone who enjoys participating in the field action.

For those interested in learning more or expressing interest in joining the umpire team, St. Mary’s Little League encourages them to contact the umpire-in-chief, Bradly Wathen, via email at umpire@smlittleleague.org. The league is enthusiastic about welcoming new members to its umpiring team and continuing its tradition of providing its young athletes a positive and enriching experience.

