In a significant step towards expanding educational infrastructure, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) has officially named its two latest additions to the district. The Board of Education, in a unanimous decision, has named the new high school Severn Run High School and the elementary school as Two Rivers Elementary School, as confirmed by the AACPS Communications Office on January 3, 2024.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mark Bedell, alongside the school naming committees, proposed these names, which received the board’s approval. This decision marks a milestone in the county’s educational development, with both schools set to open their doors in the fall of 2024.

Severn Run High School, designated as AACPS’ 14th comprehensive high school, will cater to students from grades 9 to 12. The school is on the former Papa John’s Farm property near New Cut Road in Severn. This location is expected to ease access for students across the region. The high school has already marked its digital presence on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @SevernRunAACPS, signaling a step towards establishing a robust communication network with the community.

The elementary school, Two Rivers Elementary School, will welcome prekindergarten through fifth-grade students. It will be situated on Conway Road in Gambrills, adding to the county’s substantial network of educational institutions as the 78th comprehensive elementary school. Like its high school counterpart, Two Rivers Elementary established its digital footprint on X with the handle @TwoRiversAACPS.

Both Severn Run High School and Two Rivers Elementary School are poised to enhance the educational landscape in Anne Arundel County. Introducing these schools is a response to the growing demand for educational spaces and reflects the county’s commitment to providing quality education. The locations of these schools have been chosen to cater to the needs of their respective communities, ensuring that students have access to state-of-the-art educational facilities.

The establishment of additional communication outlets for both schools is currently underway. This development is part of AACPS’s broader strategy to maintain open lines of communication with students, parents, and the community. The emphasis on digital platforms like X indicates a forward-thinking approach, recognizing the importance of digital engagement in today’s educational environment.

The county’s opening of Severn Run High School and Two Rivers Elementary School is a highly anticipated event. With the official naming, preparations are now in full swing to ensure that when the doors open in 2024, students will step into an environment that is not only conducive to learning but also equipped with the resources to help them thrive in their academic pursuits. The commitment of AACPS to expanding and enhancing its educational offerings is evident in these latest developments, promising a brighter future for the students of Anne Arundel County.

