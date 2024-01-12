The Charles County Sheriff’s Office recently held its Annual Retirement and Awards Banquet for 2023, celebrating its members’ distinguished service and bravery. Held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, the event acknowledged 16 retirees and 62 award recipients. Jim Handly, NBC News 4 Washington evening news anchor, hosted the ceremony, which featured presentations by the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and musical performances by the St. Charles High School Spartans.

Sheriff Troy Berry, in his address, commended the retirees for their cumulative 364 years of service to Charles County. “We are proud of their contributions to this community and our Agency and thankful for their service,” he stated. He also expressed gratitude to the award recipients for their exceptional service and acts of bravery. Sheriff Troy D. Berry, Major Michael Almassy, and Major David Kelly with retirees Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Retirees such as Captain Charles Bean, M/SGT Timothy Miner, and others were honored for their long-standing service. A highlight of the event was the recognition of acts of bravery and superior service by various officers. For instance, Officer Vernon Karopchinsky received accolades for saving a woman from jumping off an overpass in Baltimore, and Lt. Travis Yates was awarded for his role in safely resolving a dangerous situation involving a man armed with a gun.

The event also spotlighted significant investigative achievements. Deputy Director Noelle Gehrman, Sgt. John Elliott, and Supervisor Shreya Kamath were recognized for their work in solving a 44-year-old murder case using new DNA techniques. Several officers received Life Saving Awards for their quick actions in life-threatening situations, including PFC Dylan Chadbourne and PO Vernon Karopchinsky, who saved an eight-month-old baby ejected from a car crash.

The Sheriff’s Award was presented to members like Captain Louis C. Schmidt, III, and Captain Andrew Schwab for developing a leadership training program for the Sheriff’s Office. The CCSO Wellness Committee members were also honored for their commitment to promoting health and wellness initiatives.

Special recognition was given to Jessica Foster for her dedication to victim services in Charles County. Her efforts in revamping the program and her active role in the Southern Maryland Human Trafficking Collaborative were noted as significant contributions to the community.

Additionally, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard received commendation for their dedication and professionalism in representing the agency at various events and memorials.

The banquet was a celebration of retirements and awards and a testament to the unwavering commitment and bravery of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office personnel in serving their community.

