PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) unveiled their 2023 State of the County video on Jan. 18, 2024, offering a comprehensive overview of the county’s progress over the past year. This informative video is available for public viewing at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StateOfTheCounty.

In the video, BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance emphasizes the county’s prosperity and bright future. Hance attributes this success to various factors, with a special mention of the strength and resilience of Calvert County residents. He expresses his privilege in serving the community and reaffirms the BOCC’s commitment to prioritizing residents’ needs.

The video is a testament to the county government’s efforts in several key areas. It showcases initiatives undertaken to maintain robust economic growth and enhance the quality of life for its citizens. Key focus areas include:

Economic Growth: The video details the county’s strategies for sustaining healthy economic development, which is crucial for the region’s overall prosperity. Public Safety and Security: Highlighting efforts to reinforce safety measures, the video acknowledges the importance of a secure environment for the well-being of its residents. Health and Human Services: Attention is given to ensuring that adequate health and human services are accessible to all county residents, reflecting the government’s commitment to public health and welfare. Public Education Support: The BOCC’s support for public education is showcased, underlining the role of education in fostering a knowledgeable and skilled community. Regulatory Changes for Smart Growth: The video discusses changes in regulations to support smart growth and land use, which is essential for sustainable development. Infrastructure Improvement: Efforts to improve local infrastructure, a key component for the county’s growth and development, are outlined. Community Revitalization: Initiatives aimed at revitalizing communities within the county are highlighted, showcasing a commitment to enhancing its residents’ living standards and environment. Citizen Engagement: The county’s endeavors to engage with its citizens more effectively emphasize the importance of community involvement in governance. Public Service Efficiency: Lastly, the video addresses the measures taken to provide effective and efficient public services, ensuring that government operations meet the needs of its people efficiently.

The 2023 State of the County video by the Calvert County BOCC provides a comprehensive view of the county’s accomplishments and future aspirations. It reflects the county’s ongoing commitment to its residents, focusing on growth, safety, and community engagement. The video serves as a report of the past year’s achievements and a roadmap for the county’s continued prosperity and development.

