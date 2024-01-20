At approximately 11:05 a.m., a residential fire broke out in the 43700 block of Sweetbay Street in California, prompting a swift response from local firefighting units. Engine 7, Truck 7, and additional support, including Engine 72, Truck 7, Chief 7B, and Safety 7, were dispatched to the scene and staffed by ten dedicated volunteers. Initial reports indicated a potential fire in the house’s basement, with smoke permeating the structure.

Upon arrival, Chief 7B encountered a two-story, single-family dwelling with smoke visibly emanating from the front door. Establishing the Wildewood Command across the street, Chief 7B coordinated the firefighting efforts. Engine 72 was the first to reach the scene, where they laid a supply line from a nearby hydrant and proceeded to stretch a 200-foot attack line to the basement entrance on Side C of the building.

Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Truck 7, following closely, took position on Side A and joined Engine 72 in the basement to tackle the fire. The teams discovered the source of the fire in a utility room, where a sprinkler system was actively keeping the flames in check. This early intervention by the sprinkler system was crucial in preventing the fire from spreading further. Engine 72 effectively extinguished the remaining fire, while Truck 7 focused on locating and securing the water shut-off to stop the sprinkler system.

The coordinated effort of the firefighting teams ensured that the fire was contained to the area of origin, with no extension to other parts of the house. Remarkably, no injuries were reported from this incident. After the fire was under control, the command downscaled the operation, retaining Engine 7, Engine 9, Truck 7, and Truck 13 on-site to complete the necessary overhaul and ventilation procedures. The units were actively engaged at the scene for approximately 45 minutes before they could return to their quarters.

Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire point to a Lithium-Ion battery that was in the process of charging. Lithium-ion batteries are known for their efficiency and are widely used in various electronic devices. However, they have been associated with fire risks, especially when damaged, improperly charged, or exposed to extreme temperatures.

Details on assignments were taken from a HFVD Facebook post.

