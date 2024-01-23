The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Forest Conservancy District Boards, calls upon all state fifth-grade students from private and public schools to showcase their artistic talents in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest. This year’s contest, themed “Trees Are Terrific…in All Shapes and Sizes!”, aims to highlight the diversity and importance of tree species within communities.

Students are encouraged to express their appreciation for Maryland’s rich forests and diverse tree species through original artwork. The contest stipulates that posters must be sized between 8.5 by 11 inches and 22 by 28 inches. Participants can choose from various artistic mediums, including acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencils, tempera paint, and watercolor, providing a wide canvas for creativity. Addilyn Centineo, of Eldersburg, Carroll County won first place in the 2023 Arbor Day Poster Contest, with a prize of 15 trees to her school for planting. Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The submission deadline is noon on March 1, 2024, and all entries must be delivered to a local Maryland Forest Service office. This timeline allows students ample time to harness their creativity and produce thoughtful and impactful works of art.

The competition will commence at the county level, where posters will be evaluated for their artistic and thematic representation. Winners from the county rounds will advance to compete statewide, judged by the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee. The selection process involves a panel of judges who will deliberate to choose the top three posters.

The contest’s rewards are not only prestigious but also contribute positively to the environment. The first-place winner will receive 15 trees for their school, second place will receive 10 trees, and third place will garner five trees. These tree plantings are a practical embodiment of the contest’s theme, fostering a greener environment within the educational community.

Teachers of the participating students can expect to be notified of the results by late March. The winning schools will then have the opportunity to schedule their tree planting ceremonies in spring, an ideal time for such environmentally enriching activities.

For additional information, queries, or clarifications regarding the contest, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Melissa Nash of the Maryland Forest Service. She can be contacted at 301-334-3296 or through her email at melissa.nash@maryland.gov. This contact provides a direct line for students and educators to engage with the organizers, ensuring a smooth and informed participation process.

The Arbor Day Poster Contest not only fosters creativity among young students but also instills a deeper understanding and appreciation for the natural world, specifically the vital role that trees play in our ecosystems. It’s an initiative that blends artistic expression with environmental education, offering a platform for Maryland’s youth to contribute to a greener future.

