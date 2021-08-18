WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) met with Southern Maryland businesses and local government officials during a virtual roundtable focused on discussing the July 2nd ransomware attack that impacted several IT systems in Southern Maryland:

“On July 2nd, organizations in Southern Maryland fell victim to one of the largest ransomware attacks to date in our state, compromising our local businesses and making clear just how vulnerable we are to cybersecurity threats,” said Congressman Hoyer. “The roundtable discussion today was an important opportunity to hear the concerns of business owners following this incident. Strengthening our cybersecurity must be a priority for our businesses and consumers, and I have worked hard in Congress to ensure that we are doing just that.”

“In the American Rescue Plan alone, I helped secure $1 billion for the Technology Modernization Fund so that federal agencies have the tools needed to modernize antiquated technologies,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “I also worked to ensure that law included $650 million to better assist and respond to cyberattacks. In addition to the ARP funds, I support the actions taken by the Biden Administration to respond to dangerous ransomware attacks, including confronting President Putin and imposing consequences for cyber attacks, like the one on July 2nd, which originated in Russia.”

“But Congress can and must do more,” added Congressman Hoyer. “That is why I expect the House to act next week on first steps to advance the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, which includes additional safeguards against ransomware attacks like the one that temporarily shut down so many of our businesses. I will continue to advocate on behalf of Maryland businesses and ensure Congress takes action to strengthen our cyber defenses to prevent attacks like July 2nd from happening again.”

Like this: Like Loading...