After working for months or years and saving up the money to buy a new car, it feels fantastic to drive it. Life is messy, and accidents happen even to your brand-new vehicle, which can hurt in more ways than one.

If you are driving around in your new car and crash into another car, a stationary object, or a pedestrian, the last thing you should do is panic. The following is what you should do if you crash your new car:

Stop

You should never flee the scene of a car accident, no matter how minor it is. Leaving the accident is not only an offense, but it is also a sign of guilt.

Therefore, you should stop immediately and pull your car off the road. Please take out your lifesaver and place it a fair distance from the accident scene. If the accident is a major one or the weather conditions are poor, use flares to set up a perimeter around the accident scene.

A flashlight will be helpful if it is night and your headlights are damaged in the crash.

Check for Injuries

Another thing you should do is to check if you are injured. The accident might be mild, but it might have far-reaching consequences on your health.

If you can move, you should check if anyone else is injured if others are involved in the accident. It helps to be fit and active as it can help you offer others help during such times.

Offer first aid to anyone who needs it. Once you are sure that there is no immediate harm, you can proceed.

Call the Authorities

The next step is to call emergency services, especially if the accident is gruesome and others need serious medical attention immediately. You should also contact emergency services if you are the one who is injured but can make a phone call.

The police and emergency services should arrive in a short while. However, you should know that once you have contacted the authorities, the legal repercussions of the accident come into play.

Call a Lawyer

Even a simple fender bender could have severe legal consequences. Therefore, if you want to protect yourself, you should get in touch with a local lawyer in your area or state. For example, if you’re in Atlanta, you may want to contact an ATL car accident lawyer about next steps.

A lawyer will know the laws that apply to your specific situation. They will know the full extent of the legal ramifications of the accident and tell you.

A lawyer will particularly be helpful if you are at fault for the accident in a country or state with at-fault accidents. The lawyer will be both advocate and defender, ensuring you get compensation for the accident and help prove liability.

The importance of a car accident attorney, especially if you are injured in the crash, cannot be understated.

Collect Evidence

Calling a lawyer might happen well after the accident, especially if you sustain injuries. One thing you have to do immediately after the accident if you are capable is to collect evidence of the accident scene.

Take pictures of the scene from every conceivable angle. Collect video of the scene as well. A dashcam is an incredibly useful tool in such a situation.

The evidence will be valuable in helping you prove your case as your attorney will help you. The more evidence you collect, the better your chances of proving liability and getting due compensation for the crash from your insurance company.

File a Report

You are also required to file a report with the authorities if you are involved in a car crash. You will often file a report after the accident because you will first have to get medical attention.

However, if it is a minor crash, you can file the report when the police arrive. Get a copy of the report and keep it as evidence for your case.

There is much you need to do if you crash your new car. The most important thing you need to do is to stay calm and avoid panic. If you do what is described above, you should handle the crash smoothly and be back driving in short order.

Like this: Like Loading...