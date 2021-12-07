BlueDyer Distilling Co.

52 Industrial Park Drive, Suite 15

Waldorf, MD

301-674-8832

If you have never been, or haven’t been in a while, you need to go check out the amazing craft cocktails and food being served at BlueDyer Distilling!

When I first met owners Ryan Vierheller and Walker Dunbar, almost seven years ago, they had just opened and were only distilling one rum. How far they have come. Now they are distilling Rum, Gin, Whiskey, Vodka! Amazing!

I have written about BlueDyer several times because it’s one of my favorite places! I am impressed with some of our local entrepreneurs who figure out how to make their businesses work, even during difficult times. Ryan and Walker fall into this category.

Recent additions to the offerings are the two food trucks. The first truck they opened was the Chuck Wagon. It serves fantastic tacos, burritos, and nachos! Their new food truck is Grace and Soul, where they serve wonderful southern delicacies. It’s a perfect place to have special cocktails and fabulous food, in a comfortable, fun setting.

I went on Sunday to check out the new food truck. At the bar, Drew did a great job of taking care of us! We had a Lavender Martini (okay…I might have had two) (vodka, cane sugar, butterfly pea flower tea syrup, and lemon), Dark Storm (dark rum, house-made ginger beer, and lime), and a Hurricane (gold rum, dark rum, orange juice, maracuya (passion fruit), and pomegranate). The Hurricane was garnished with cherries that were soaked in dark rum, hibiscus, cinnamon, and vanilla. The cherries were made in-house and were amazing. Next time, I need to procure a jar of cherries. Drew, look over there!

For dinner, we had chicken tacos (Chuck Wagon). They came with chips and tasty corn salsa. My companion said they were the best chicken tacos he’s ever had. We also had fried chicken, fried fish, grits, and cabbage (Grace and Soul). I can’t say what I liked the best because everything was delicious! The chicken was cooked perfectly, and the meat was tender and flavorful. The fish was out of this world good! The cabbage and grits were great. I’m a southern girl and I was impressed!

Ryan was telling me a couple of times a month they plan to have a Sunday Brunch. You are in luck…it’s this Sunday (December 12th) from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. They will be serving food from the Grace and Soul food truck. You are in for a treat! Go to the BlueDyer Facebook page for tickets.

The distillery is in a warehouse in an industrial park, but don’t let that fool you. It’s an inviting place to visit with friends, play some games, or watch the game (which I did…Pittsburgh beat the Ravens). They also give tours of the distillery. It’s very interesting. They have added a lot to the back since the start. If you are lucky enough to have Ryan show you around, you are in for a treat. He is the Master Distiller and can explain the entire process for all the different spirits they distill. Not only do they distill the spirits; they also make the bitters, syrups, and ginger beer. The dried fruits used are made in-house too. That is what craft cocktails are all about!

The craft cocktails are made with their distilled spirits, which can be purchased at the distillery. In addition, you can get their products at local liquor stores, at some local restaurants/bars, and (right now) at some of the Christmas markets.

BlueDyer Distilling hours:

Tuesday through Friday – 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday – 2:00pm to 10:00pm

Brunch (check Facebook for dates) – 10:00am to 2:00pm

BlueDyer Distilling Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BlueDyer

BlueDyer Distilling website: https://www.bluedyerdistilling.com/

Recent articles:

Like this: Like Loading...