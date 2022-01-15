Calvert County:

Calvert Library Staff Member Positive for COVID: A member of Calvert Library Prince Frederick’s staff has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The staff member worked in the public space on Friday, January 7, from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Calvert Public Works to Coordinate Annual On Watch Campaign: Citizens are invited to honor a World War II veteran with a memorial paver brick on the Veterans Patio at the “On Watch” memorial statue in Solomons. The Calvert County Department of Public Works, General Services Division, is coordinating the annual campaign, which runs through May 2, 2022.

Fossilized Miocene Epoch Poop found along Calvert Cliffs, Maryland: The most amazing fossil that preserves the fossilized worm feces is a stargazer fish partial skull that is completely infilled with fecal pellets (Figs. 1 and 2). It is the first skull known in the fossil record to be infilled with feces. After the fish died, scavenging worms on the ocean floor ate their way into the fish’s skull, while filling the emptied spaces with tiny poop pellets (i.e., the micro-coprolites).

Chesapeake Beach to hold Public Hearing on Sports Betting: “While the Town Council voiced Town citizens overwhelming disapproval of expanding gaming activities in Town, the State of Maryland has pre-empted the Town, authorizing Sports Betting within Chesapeake Beach. Although not approved by the Town, the Town is burdened by the expanded gaming activity and therefore should receive tax revenue to offset the burden these activities place on our residential community”, stated Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney.

Charles County:

BusPatrol School Bus Safety Program to go into Full Effect/Citations to be Issued for Violations Caught on Camera: Beginning on January 18, the BusPatrol school bus safety program in Charles County will go into full effect–meaning motorists who violate bus-stopping laws, as captured on buses outfitted with cameras, will receive an actual citation in the mail rather than a letter of warning.

Woman who rammed Waldorf Taco Bell gets jail time; home detention: Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Tanesha Renea Williams, 26, of Waldorf, to 40 years, 283 days, with all but 4 years and 100 days suspended. Williams will serve her time in jail for 18 months, followed by 2 years on home detention. Williams will then be on supervised probation for 5 years.

Charles Co.’s Barnhart named a National ESEA Distinguished School: Barnhart was recently honored as a National ESEA Distinguished School. The designation honors Title I schools for outstanding achievements in one of three categories: exceptional student performance, closing the achievement gap, and excellence in serving special populations of students. Only two schools per state are chosen for the annual nationwide recognition.

Monise Brown appointed to Charles County Circuit Court: Magistrate Monise Alexis Brown has been a family law magistrate for the past eight years. Prior to her appointment as a magistrate, she served as the executive director of the Maryland Professional Center, Inc., which organizes mandatory courses and programs for state lawyers. She also served as a prosecutor in Charles County, representing the state in paternity establishment and child support cases.

St. Mary’s County:

Arrest made in murder of 19-year-old Joseph James Oakes: Latres Javontae Cockerham, age 23 of California, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and murder of 19-year-old Joseph James Oakes.

Lexington Park native earns historian qualification aboard oldest commissioned warship afloat: USS Constitution: Seaman Durrell Brooks, a native of Lexington Park, Maryland, earned their basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution, Jan 12.

Draksler, Loewe named 2021 Archdiocese of Washington Teachers of the Year: Mrs. Kelly Draksler, our 2021 ADW Veteran Teacher of the Year, is the chairperson of the SMR History department. As a dedicated history teacher, Mrs. Draksler utilizes her passion to instill a love of learning in her students. Her creativity in teaching methods helps to encourage an appreciation for history and deepens their understanding of rigorous subject matter.

Lexington Park man arrested on 1st Degree Attempted Murder charges following barricade: On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:16 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. The investigation determined Frederick Lee Weems, age 42 of Lexington Park, forced entry to the victim’s residence and stabbed the victim multiple times, and fled the area on foot. The victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.

State of Maryland:

Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Distribution of 20 Million N95 and KN95 Masks to Marylanders: The governor also announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will begin distributing 20 million N95 and KN95 masks to Marylanders next week at no cost, through multiple channels, including local health departments, state-run testing and vaccination sites, and nursing homes.

Governor Hogan Announces $4.6 Billion Tax Relief Package: Governor Larry Hogan announced the largest tax relief package in state history to deliver more than $4.6 billion in much-needed relief for hardworking Maryland families, small businesses, and retirees.

Hogan urges General Assembly to re-fund police, get tougher on crime: Gov. Larry Hogan is expanding the Re-Fund The Police Initiative to a 3-year, $500 million programs that calls for increased support for law enforcement. The program would raise crime control efforts and provide more protection for victims around the state.

Recipients of Advanced Child Tax Credit Payments Should Watch Out for IRS Letter: As Marylanders begin to gather documents for the 2021 tax year, Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds those who received monthly advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments last year to be on the lookout for IRS letter 6419.

