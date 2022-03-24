On March 23, a school resource officer at Milton Somers Middle School was made aware that a student told another student not to come to school because he was going to “shoot it up.” Officers identified the student who made the threat and contacted the student’s parent.

The school resource officer and school administrators are continuing the investigation and will contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to review the case.

This is at least the fifth case in 2022 of a Charles County student threatening some sort of mass violence in the school.

On January 9, students from St. Charles High School observed posts from two separate Instagram accounts threatening to “blow up” the school while displaying a photograph of a handgun.

On January 27 at 2 p.m., a student at North Point High School made a statement during class that he was going to “shoot everyone in the school.”

On January 31 at 2:55 p.m., a school resource officer at Mattawoman Middle School was made aware of a threat in which a student said he was going to bring a gun to school and “shoot it up.”

On February 3 at approximately 5 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center’s (MCAC) Watch Division in reference to an online threat they received indicating that a student was going to “shoot up” his school.

In a December 2021 investigation revealed a student at Mattawoman Middle School was on an online video chat with students at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School when he made a remark that he should shoot students at Jenifer Elementary. One of the students reported the conversation to a school administrator who contacted the school resource officer.

In all of these cases, CCSO has stated they have discussed the wrongdoing with the student and parents and referred to the Charles County State’s attorney’s Office per agency protocol. As of this writing, no known student has been charged, tried, or convicted of threatening mass school violence in Charles County.

The CCSO is reminding people to report all suspicious activity and for parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Duley at 301-609-3282. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact the CCPS tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

