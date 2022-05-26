May 25, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The Mayor and Town Council of the Town of Chesapeake Beach recognize Jon Castro, Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP) Superintendent, for his service to the citizens of Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, Calvert County, and Anne Arundel County.

Serving as the Plant Superintendent since 1990, Jon Castro brings a new meaning to selfless dedication. With his retirement from the Town of Chesapeake Beach set to take place on June 1, 2022, the Mayor and Town Council commend Jon for his perseverance and steadfast determination to ensure the town protects the Bay while providing vital wastewater services to (4) four jurisdictions.

Jon Castro retiring Superintendent of the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant. Credit: Town of Chesapeake Beach

When asked about his role at the Plant over these years, Jon highlights how the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant provided an opportunity to stay up-to-date on new technologies to benefit the Chesapeake Bay. Steering the Plant through (4) four upgrades, Jon has charted the course for its 1.5 million gallon-a-day enhanced nutrient removal plant operation, a plant he refers to as a “true gem.”

“Jon Castro is an employee that most are not lucky enough to employ and that we can all aspire to be more like. I have witnessed Jon tirelessly put the needs of the Treatment Plant over his own, time and time again. I join the Mayor, Town Council, and Town staff in wishing Jon the best in his well-deserved retirement,” stated Holly Wahl, Town Administrator.

In his true dedication to the Town, even in his planned retirement, Jon implemented a succession plan in preparation for this day over the last two years. Carrying this plan out, the Town of Chesapeake Beach plans to promote (2) two current Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant employees. Josh Stinnett will be promoted from Assistant Superintendent to Superintendent, and David Sarbacher will be promoted from Plant Operator to Assistant Superintendent.

As the Assistant Superintendent of the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant since 2020, Josh Stinnett brings vast experience to his new role of Superintendent, including having served the Calvert County Government since 2002, in his most recent position of Water and Sewer Area Supervisor. In addition to working hands-on in the field, Josh has completed undergraduate-level education in Science and Engineering, mastering a 4.0 GPA.

David Sarbacher is also stepping up in Jon’s transition plan, having been employed at the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant since 2012. David completed his Operator training and licensure under Jon’s guidance and mentorship, training requiring several years of on-the-job training and successfully completing a challenging written exam.

Retiring Superintendent Jon Castro, newly promoted Assistant Superintendent David Sarbacher, and newly promoted Superintendent Josh Stinnett. Credit: Town of Chesapeake Beach

The Town of Chesapeake Beach is grateful to have such dedicated employees with the training and licensure necessary to step up to lead the plant moving forward. This succession plan is another hallmark of Jon’s leadership. Plans are in place to continue training qualified employees to further their careers while providing the stability necessary for the 24/7 operation of the plant. If you or someone you know is interested in a career in wastewater operation, there is currently an employment opportunity at the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant. To read more and apply today, click here.

The Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP) is classified by MDE as a 5 WW Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant and is permitted to process 1.5 MGD (million gallons a day) of wastewater. The CBWRTP services the Town of Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, and portions of Anne Arundel County and Calvert County. The CBWRTP is an enhanced nutrient removal plant that decreases the nitrogen and phosphorus released into the Chesapeake Bay. The plant is also permitted to monitor various levels to maintain the health of the Bay.