Calvert County:

Calvert Marine Museum to celebrate Patuxent River Appreciation Day: Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD), one of Southern Maryland’s longest-running festivals, celebrates its 44th year on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Calvert Marine Museum. All family members can enjoy the fun from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Museum admission is FREE all day. Calvert Co. resident sets MD record for Swordfish

St. Leonard man faces 60 years after being convicted of beating victims with 2×4: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 28, 2022, Adam Commodore, age 41, was found guilty of two counts of felony first-degree assault, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, following a trial before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.

PA man sentenced for Second-Degree Attempted Murder in Calvert:: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 26, 2022, Jeffrey Scott Osborne, age 50, received a sentence of 30 years, suspended to 13 years of active incarceration, for the crime of attempted second-degree murder.

Charles County:

Hughesville man killed following hit and run: On September 26 at approximately 10:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Bad Dog Alley for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Charles Co.’s Capt. Brian Gardiner Completes National Jail Leadership Command Academy: Sheriff Troy Berry, along with Charles County Detention Center Director Brandon Foster, is pleased to announce that Captain Brian Gardiner recently graduated from the National Jail Leadership Command Academy (NJLCA). Captain Gardiner completed the weeklong program in August at the George J. Beto Criminal Justice Center at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Waldorf Man Finds $50,000 Worth of Lottery Luck: Changing his “regular” numbers, which he had used for years no matter which Lottery game he was playing, seems to have made all the difference for Ernest Elliott Jr. of Waldorf. His new numbers, which came to him by way of an accident, produced a $50,000 Pick 5 win, which was the biggest of his life.

St. Mary’s County:

PEO(T) Holds Change of Command, Honors Gahagan for Storied Service: Following four years as Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan bid farewell Sept. 14 during a change of command gathering with family and friends.

The Tacklebox’s St. Mary’s Fishing Report for September 27, 2022: The stripers are everywhere now in the shallows. Both lure casters and trollers using small bucktails with plastic shads or curly trailers find willing fish on moving tides early morning and late evening. The trick is to get close to the shoreline on rocky outcroppings and another cover. The Potomac and Patuxent are supplying rockfish in the 19-to-28-inch variety. Partners continue restoring oysters in Southern Maryland

St. Mary’s College of MD receives largest private donation in school history: For decades to come, students at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be the beneficiaries of the largest gift in the College’s history, announced today during the grand opening ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons. Longtime benefactor Nancy R. Dodge provided the gift.

State of Maryland/National:

Maryland doling out tax credits to create, sustain affordable rental housing: Through the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development application for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Rental Housing Funds, 12 projects will be funded through a competitive process to create or preserve 1,340 high-quality, energy-efficient affordable rental units, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Governor Hogan Announces 4.5% Cost of Living Adjustment Increase For All State Employees: Governor Larry Hogan today announced that all employees across state government would receive a 4.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA )increase— effective November 1, 2022—as part of a series of measures to enhance statewide workforce recruitment and retention efforts. Governor Hogan Proclaims October as Move Over Awareness Month, Expanded Law to Protect Road Users Takes Effect Saturday

MD Army Guard leaders focus on suicide prevention: Maryland Army National Guard command teams attended suicide prevention and behavioral health symposium to learn about related resources at the Post Theater on base, August 7, 2022.