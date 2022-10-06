SBE encourages voters to review the final list of early voting centers posted here (in Spanish). Some of the early voting center locations changed following July’s Primary Election. Early voting will be held from Thursday, October 27, through Thursday, November 3. Early voting centers will open daily from 7 am to 8 pm.

The Election Day polling locations list is posted toward the bottom of the 2022 Elections landing page under “Polling Place and Precinct Reports.” The best option for individual voters to identify their polling place is to use the Voter Look-Up website .

Election Day polling places will open on November 8 from 7 am to 8 pm.

SBE intends to add online maps displaying early voting centers, election day polling places, and ballot drop box locations to the Voter Look-Up site soon. Voters are encouraged to check the page in the coming days to take advantage of the mapping features.