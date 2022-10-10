Voters who utilize ballot drop boxes may submit their properly completed mail-in ballots at any official drop box in their county of residence. Ballots may be submitted from when a ballot box is installed and opened until November 8 at 8 pm. Ballot boxes will be locked promptly at 8 pm on Nov. 8.
David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in... More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor