The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday (Sept. 29). The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by Maryland jurisdiction as follows:
- September 29: Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Somerset, and Worcester counties
- September 30: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, and Charles counties
- October 1: Frederick, Garrett, and Montgomery counties
- October 3: Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Prince George’s counties
- October 4: Baltimore City and St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties
- October 5: Baltimore County
Voters who have already requested a mail-in ballot should review the above mailing schedule and anticipate it will take up to five days for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their ballots.
On Thursday (Sept 29), SBE will begin sending the first round of emails with unique ballot links to U.S.-based voters who have requested their ballots electronically.
State of Maryland Offices/Federal Representatives
Maryland State Senate
Maryland House of Delegates
Anne Arundel County
Candidates for Anne Arundel County Council(2022)
Candidates for Anne Arundel County States Attorney(2022)
Candidates for Anne Arundel County Register of Wills (2022)
Candidates for Anne Arundel County Clerk of the Circuit Court(2022)
Candidates for Anne Arundel County Judge of Orphans Court(2022)
Candidates for Anne Arundel County Sheriff(2022)
Candidate for Judge of Circuit Court District 5/Anne Arundel County(2022)
Calvert County
Candidates for Calvert County Commissioner(2022)
Candidates for Calvert County States Attorney (2022)
Candidates for Calvert County Sheriff (2022)
Candidates for Calvert County Judge of Orphans Court (2022)
Candidates for Calvert County Clerk of the Circuit Court (2022)
Candidate for Calvert County Treasurer (2022)
Candidates for Calvert County Register of Wills (2022)
Charles County
Candidates for Charles County Commissioners (2022)
Candidates for Charles County States Attorney (2022)
Candidates for Charles County Sheriff(2022)
Candidates for Charles County Clerk of the Circuit Court (2022)
Candidates for Charles County Register of Wills (2022)
Candidates for Charles County Judge of Orphans Court (2022)
Candidates for Judge of the Circuit Court District 7/Charles County (2022)
Prince George’s County
Candidates for Prince George’s County Council (2022)
Candidate for Prince George’s County States Attorney (2022)
Candidates for Prince Geroge’s County Sheriff (2022)
Candidates for Prince George’s County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Candidates for Prince George’s County Register of Wills (2022)
Candidates for Prince George’s County Judge of the Orphans Court(2022)
Candidate for Judge of the Circuit Court District 7/Prince George’s County (2022)
St. Mary’s County
Candidates for St. Mary’s County Commissioner President(2022)
Candidates for County Commissioner for St. Mary’s County(2022)
Candidate for St. Mary’s County Treasurer(2022)
Candidate for States Attorney of St. Mary’s County(2022)
Candidates for Clerk of St. Mary’s County Circuit Court(2022)
Candidates for St. Mary’s County Sheriff(2022)
Candidate for Judge of the Circuit Court District 7/St. Mary’s County(2022)
County-Specific Election Information
Ballot Drop Boxes
Election 2022 Drop Box Locations(2022)
Election Judges
Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.
Election Coverage
Calvert Co Election NEws
Calvert County Drop Box Locations
LocationsAddressFairview Vote Center8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings, MD 20736Community Resources Building30 Duke St., Lower Level,Prince Frederick, MD 20678Southern Community Center 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, MD 20657
Calvert County Early Voting Locations (2022)
Early Voting – Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 Individuals can vote early in person from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 8…
Calvert County Election Day Polling Places(2022)
UPDATED 2022 POLLING PLACESDistrictPrecinctLocationLegislative District11Solomons Rescue Squad, MD Route 2-4/13150 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons29-C12Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Ln, Lusby29-C13St. Leonard Elementary School, 5370 St. Leonard…
Charles Co Election News
Charles County Polling Locations
LocationsAddressBel Alton Volunteer Fire Department & EMS Co. 109765 Bel Alton Newtown RoadBel Alton, MD 20611Benedict Volunteer Fire Department Co. 518210 Hyatt AvenueBenedict, MD 20612Billingsley…
Charles County Early Voting Centers(2022)
General Early Voting Dates: Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Thursday, November 3, 2022 Early Voting Sites are open 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM LocationAddressWaldorf Jaycees3090…
Charles County Drop Box Locations(2022)
All drop box locations will be open and operational 24/7 until 8:00 pm on Election Night. Below are the locations. LocationAddressWaldorf Jaycees 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf,…
St. mary’s Co Election News
St. Mary’s County Polling Locations
DistrictPrecinctPolling PlaceAddressCong.LegislativeJudicialCommissioner11Spring Ridge Middle School Café19856 Three Notch Rd., Lexington Park, MD 20653529B Brian Crosby7D1 Eric Colvin12Ridge Elem. School Café49430 Airedele Rd.,Ridge, MD 20680 529B Brian…
St. Mary’s County Early Voting Centers
Thursday, October 27, 2022, to Thursday, November 3, 2022 Early Voting Hours at All Sites: 7 AM to 8 PM every day (including weekends) Location AddressHollywood Firehouse24801 Three…
St. Mary’s County Ballot Drop Box Locations(2022)
St. Mary’s County will have 11 Ballot Drop Box locations. All drop box locations will be open and operational 24/7 until 8:00 pm on Election…
Anne Arundel Co Election News
Anne Arundel County Drop Box Locations
Drop Box #2022 Gubernatorial Election Location2022 Address1Pip Moyer Rec Center273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, MD 21403** Not an AACPS2Annapolis HS2700 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD 214013Broadneck HS1265…
Anne Arundel County Early Voting Centers (2022)
EV #EARLY VOTING CENTERADDRESSCITYSTATEZIPEV-1Odenton Library1325 Annapolis RoadOdentonMD21113EV-2Gladys D. Greene Banquet Hall898 Airport Park RoadGlen BurnieMD21061EV-3Severna Park Library45 W Mckinsey RoadSeverna ParkMD21146EV-4Pip Moyer Rec Center273 Hilltop…
Prince George’s Co Election News
Prince George’s County Polling Locations
2022 POLLING PLACES WITH COMBINEDPRECINCTIDCONSOLIDATED WITHNAMESTREETCITYSTATEZIP01-001 CALVERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL3400 BELTSVILLE RDBELTSVILLEMD2070501-002 BELTSVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER3900 SELLMAN RDBELTSVILLEMD2070501-003 HIGH POINT HIGH SCHOOL3601 POWDER MILL RDBELTSVILLEMD2070501-004 M L KING JR MIDDLE SCHOOL4545…
Prince George’s County Polling Places
Prince George’s County Drop Box Locations
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS 2022 BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS Drop Box LocationsAddressCityStateZipcodeAccokeek VFD Training and Activity Center16111 Livingston RoadAccokeekMD20607Baden Community Center13601 Baden-Westwood RoadBrandywineMD20613Beltsville…
State of MD/ Federal Election News
Moore widens lead over Cox in governor’s race
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox in the governor’s race on Nov. 8, according…
Candidates for the State of Maryland U.S. Senator
