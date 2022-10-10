The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday (Sept. 29). The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by Maryland jurisdiction as follows:

September 29: Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Somerset, and Worcester counties

September 30: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, and Charles counties

October 1: Frederick, Garrett, and Montgomery counties

October 3: Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Prince George's counties

October 4: Baltimore City and St. Mary's, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties

October 5: Baltimore County

Voters who have already requested a mail-in ballot should review the above mailing schedule and anticipate it will take up to five days for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their ballots.

On Thursday (Sept 29), SBE will begin sending the first round of emails with unique ballot links to U.S.-based voters who have requested their ballots electronically.

County-Specific Election Information Calvert County Board of Elections Provides Voting Information for the 2022 General Election

Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.

