Pomfret, MD- In two separate incidents at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Pomfret, MD, on October 19, 2022, School Resources Officers recovered drugs and replica firearms from two students.

In the first incident, a school administrator smelled the odor of marijuana on a 14-year-old student. Administrators recovered baggies containing residue of marijuana from the student and a replica firearm/BB gun they had in their waistband. The student was released to their parents. This is the replica/BB Gun recovered from the first student. Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office This is the replica/BB Gun recovered from the second student. Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Later around 2 p.m., another student(16 y/o) reportedly smelled of marijuana also. The School Resource Officer recovered marijuana and a replica firearm/BB Gun from this student’s backpack. This student was also released to their parents.

The School Resources Officer is consulting with the Charles County States Attorney’s Office, and charges are pending the investigation.

The Charles County School System urges parents to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing a replica firearm, weapons, and drugs on school property. Students can face criminal charges and/or disciplinary action from the school system.

These incidents continue a trend in Charles County School, where students bring replica firearms/BB guns to schools that goes back to last April 2021.Some of the incidents over the past 9 months include:

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Some of the replica firearms/bb guns recovered at CCPS schools in the past year.

In 2014, in Cleveland, OH, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by police after someone called saying a man was walking around pointing a gun at people in the streets. Rice was shot twice and died. The investigation revealed that he had been waving an orange-tip airsoft handgun. While the officer who shot Rice was later terminated for withholding information from his application(medical), a grand jury declined to indict the officer, saying, “Given this perfect storm of human error, mistakes, and communications by all involved that day, the evidence did not indicate criminal conduct by police.”

The Department of Justice declined to prosecute, citing that ” it did not condone the officers’ actions, but there was insufficient evidence to charge them with a crime. In particular, they pointed to the poor quality of the grainy video, which has no audio and is partially obstructed by a police car, as a reason for the decision not to prosecute.”