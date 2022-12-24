Calvert County:

Penn. man finds fossilized whale skull at Calvert Cliffs Beach: While combing Matoaka Beach for fossils and shark teeth, Pennsylvania resident, Cody Goddard, made a fascinating discovery. A large hardened block of sediment lying on the beach had an unusual fossil protruding from one end. Greenbelt man charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder of Calvert Deputy

Calvert County Commissioner’s and Sheriff sworn in: With Christmas just a few days away, the 64th board of Calvert County Commissioner’s along with Sheriff Ricky Cox were sworn in by Cathy P. Smith, the Clerk of the Circuit Court Tuesday at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus.

Calvert Human Resources Analyst honored as December Employee of the Month: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Lisa Viverette, human resources analyst II in the Department of Human Resources, as the December 2022 Employee of the Month.

Charles County:

Waldorf man charged in Oct 2022 Albermarle Place murder: On October 23 at approximately 2:17 p.m, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) received a 911 call reporting a shooting. PGPD made contact with the caller, who was in his vehicle with the victim, and determined the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. ‘Basketball Man’ Wins $50,000 on Pick 5, Helps Co-Worker Win $25,000

Juveniles Charged for Robbery at Middle School: On December 19, General Smallwood Middle School student reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes.

Stan Cliburn Returns for his Fifth Season in Southern Maryland: The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced today that Stan Cliburn will return to manage the 2023 Blue Crabs. The California Angels drafted the former minor-league catcher in the fifth round of the 1974 MLB June Amateur Draft.

St. Mary’s County:

Police investigating shooting in Lexington Park: Victim was shot in the head, listed in stable condition The suspect shot by St. Mary’s Deputy identified, charged

Homeowner sustains burns to head and hands in Ridge house fire: On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a structure fire in a single-family, one-story home on Bradburn Lane in Ridge, MD.

Southern Maryland Housing Market Sees Signs Of A Chill As Winter Approaches: According to the most recent data from the Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS®, although fewer homes are selling and are selling at a slower pace, prices have begun to fluctuate across most of the region.

State of Maryland/National:

Hogan lays out fiscal year 2024 recommended budget : Fiscal responsibility and transformative investments in health care are the focus of Maryland’s preliminary budget for next year. In Maryland, Dems capitalized on mail in voting – but the GOP didn’t

Maryland seeing slight population loss in Census report: The United States Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates released Thursday reflect the state lost an estimated 9,950 people over the past year.

Promotional spending tying up Maryland sports wagering tax revenue: Despite $160.2 million in bets being handled through the first nine days of online legal sports betting in Maryland, PlayMaryland says the $704,728 yield on tax revenue is due to a higher amount of promotional spending.