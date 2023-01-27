The Board of Education of Charles County held two meetings this month, a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and a work session meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. Agendas for both meetings are posted to BoardDocs here. All Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd.
The following are important updates from the Board’s Jan. 10 meeting.
Election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson
The Board of Education of Charles County elected Michael K. Lukas as its chairperson and Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., as its vice chairperson at the start of the Jan. 10 meeting. The Board votes annually in January to elect a chairperson and vice-chairperson. Both Lukas and Moore Lee were elected unanimously by Board members. The chairperson and vice chairperson serve a one-year term.
State recognitions
The Board recognized the boys football team from North Point High School for winning the 2022 4A/3A state championship. Also recognized were four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors who are representing the school system this year in the Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. They are seniors Jordyn Davis, North Point; Gabrielle Moore, St. Charles High School; Madeleine Schmidt, La Plata High School; and Vernon Stover, North Point, who is serving as this year’s program alternate.
Find the start of the recognition at the 5-minute and 26-second mark of the YouTube recording of the meeting.
Superintendent’s update
Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., in her report to the Board highlighted the school system’s work toward equity, diversity and cultural competency. She briefly highlighted the upcoming presentation on the FY2024 proposed operating budget, CCPS’s focus on mental and personal health, and plans to meet with staff, students and parents to learn more about their experiences with CCPS and schools.
Superintendent’s proposed FY2024 operating budget
Superintendent Navarro, Karen Acton, CCPS chief financial officer, and Sherri Fisher-Davis, CCPS budget manager, presented to the Board highlights of the proposed FY2024 operating budget. Acton presented the budget to the Board with an overview of the budget process while Fisher-Davis presented specifics of the budget. The full report can be viewed at the 48-minute and 42-second mark of the YouTube recording of the meeting. Find a copy of the presentation here.
Project status update
Mike Heim, CCPS chief of operations and supporting services, presented to the Board updates on current projects underway at CCPS schools. Steve Andritz, director of planning and construction, shared an overview on the breakdown of funding for current projects. The start of the update can be found at the 1-hour and 30-minute mark of the YouTube recording.
Blueprint for Maryland’s Future update
Christina Miller, CCPS coordinator of district innovation, shared an update with the Board about the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. In her presentation to the Board, Miller gave an overview on the Blueprint and gave background information on Pillars 1 and 2.
She also covered the pillars’ Early Childhood Education Objectives; and High Quality and Diverse Teachers and Leaders areas. Find the full presentation on BoardDocs here. The start of the update can be found at the 1-hour and 53-minute mark of the YouTube recording of the meeting.
Recognition of resolutions, students and employees
During the recognition portion of the meeting, the Board presented resolutions for February. The resolutions included Black History Month accepted by Mario Bailey, junior at Westlake High School; Career and Technical Education Month accepted by former CCPS Teacher Academy of Maryland and Education Career program students; Gifted and Talented Education Month accepted by It’s Academic first-place winners from Maurice J. McDonough High School; the fall chess tournament champion from La Plata High School and the tenth grade chess champion from Westlake High School; and National School Counseling Week accepted by school counselors from McDonough and North Point.
The Board also recognized exemplary students and staff members from North Point, Mattawoman Middle School, and Walter J. Mitchell and Mary B. Neal elementary schools.
Action items
On the action item portion of the agenda, the Board approved minutes and personnel.
The following are important updates from the Board’s Jan. 23 work session.
Superintendent’s proposed FY2024 operating budget
Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., Karen Acton, CCPS chief financial officer; and Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager for CCPS, presented to the Board changes made to the superintendent’s proposed FY2024 operating budget. The total state funding increase is $27.9 million compared to last year with a county ask of an additional $11 million. The group also presented a brief overview of budget implications. View the full report on BoardDocs here.
Acton referred Board members to their follow-up questions posted on BoardDocs for staff to provide answers and for further discussion. Superintendent Navarro, Kevin Lowndes, CCPS chief of teaching and learning, and Michael Blanchard, Ph.D., CCPS supervising psychologist, answered questions from the Board. The start of the update can be found at the 13-minute mark of the YouTube recording.
Overview of Student Member of the Board voting rights
Eric Schwartz, CCPS staff attorney, presented to the Board information about the voting authority of student members of boards of education around the state. View the presentation on BoardDocs here.
Student Member of the Board Amira Abujuma shared a statement with the Board on the expanded voting authority of Student Board Members in Maryland.