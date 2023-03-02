Maryland’s Rock Point Oyster Bar in Charles County is set to open for oyster harvesting at sunrise on March 6, 2023, according to the Acting Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The area will remain open for harvesting until 3 p.m. on March 31, 2023, after which it will be closed until further notice.

Buoys will be placed to mark the open areas, which include all the Charles County waters of the Wicomico River enclosed by a line beginning at a point defined by Lat. 38°15.981′ N, and Long. 76°50.195′ W; then running 301° True to a point defined by Lat. 38°16.029′ N, and Long. 76°50.296′ W; then running 48° True to a point defined by Lat. 38°16.140′ N, and Long. 76°50.142′ W; then running 116° True to a point defined by Lat. 38°16.107′ N, and Long. 76°50.058′ W, then running 221° True to the point of beginning.

Recreational and commercial oyster harvesters must follow the rules outlined in the 2022-2023 Recreational Oyster Rules and the 2022-2023 Commercial Oyster Rules, respectively, with the exception that oysters can only be caught on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The area is being opened to allow the harvest of market-sized oysters, and the Charles County Oyster Committee requested this opening. Department survey work indicates that there are enough market-sized oysters to support this opening.

The opening will affect all individuals who catch oysters recreationally or commercially. The authority for this opening is the Code of Maryland Regulations 08.02.04.11G. For further information, please get in touch with Fishing and Boating Services at 410-260-8302.

Rock Point Oyster Bar was closed on December 12, 2022, to protect oyster seeds planted on this site until the site is suitable for reopening. The Charles County Oyster Committee requested this closure.