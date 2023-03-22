The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks baseball team is making steady progress in their new season, currently holding a 5-9 overall record after a month of play. Led by interim head coach Brad Sullivan and his team of assistant coaches Todd Snell and Zach Roll, the Hawks are looking to reach the Region 20 Division II playoffs for the third consecutive year.

The Hawks began their season with three straight losses to the No. 3-ranked team in NJCAA Division III, Rowan College South Jersey – Gloucester. However, they secured their first victory when they split their doubleheader against the Anne Arundel Community College Riverhawks on February 26, winning Game 2 8-4.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The team then picked up two more wins in a sweep against the Bronx Community College Broncos on March 11, taking Game 1 10-0 in five innings and Game 2 17-1 in five innings. They then split another doubleheader against the Prince George’s Community College Owls on March 14, winning Game 2 14-4 in five innings.

Cody Cox currently leads the team in batting average (.438) and RBIs (12), with Andrew Leginze following closely with 16 hits, 11 RBIs, and four doubles. Justin Aponte has 10 runs scored, 15 hits, and 10 RBIs, while Hunter Rose leads the Hawks in home runs with two.

Roy Tayman has thrown the most innings at 25.1 and has thrown three complete games, striking out 28 batters and holding a 3.55 ERA. Tariq Johnson has 16 strikeouts over 14.2 innings, while Travis Bradley has registered 13 over 11.1. Leginze has earned wins in each of the games he has started with one being a complete game, logging 10 strikeouts.

Sullivan has reiterated the importance of perseverance to his team. “We have a younger team this year. It is important for them to know that not everything will go perfectly this season. But if we can fight through the tough times and keep grinding, then we will be able to win,” he said.

The Hawks have a new leader of the program in place as Sullivan was named interim head coach during the winter. Sullivan has been an assistant coach with CSM since the 2017 season, serving as third base coach and hitting coach over the last six years.

“The bar has been set high these past few years,” Sullivan said. “Obviously the goal is to get back in the playoffs and compete for a regional this year. But I always think of things on a smaller level. The expectation is for us to play good clean baseball throughout the year – pitchers to attack the zone, hitters to move runners and have good at-bats, and for us to make plays in the field. Those are the daily things that are expected of our guys; if we can accomplish those, we will have a good season this year.”