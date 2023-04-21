On April 18, 2023, just after 0800, the Waldorf Company 3 and surrounding departments responded to the intersection of Piney Church Road/Billingsley Road for a motor vehicle accident involving a large vehicle.

According to the authorities, the accident involved a dump truck and an SUV, resulting in two minor injuries. E33, E31, and Chief 3A responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the units found the dump truck on its side and an SUV on fire with patients in the roadway. The patients were quickly moved to an area of shelter, and the fire was extinguished.

The two injured individuals were transported by EMS to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The accident caused significant traffic congestion in the area, with authorities diverting vehicles to alternate routes while the accident was being cleared.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

The incident reminds all motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to traffic rules, especially when operating large vehicles. Additionally, it highlights the importance of prompt response and coordinated efforts of the emergency responders in such situations.

Waldorf Company 3 and surrounding departments are commended for their timely response, which helped mitigate the effects of the accident and prevent further harm.

Further updates on the incident will be provided as more information becomes available.

