The Charles County Department of Health has announced that the results of the recreational water sampling conducted on July 10, 2023, have come back within acceptable limits.

As a result, the beach closure orders and fishing/crabbing water contact advisory that was in place along the Potomac River from Swan Point to Cobb Point are now being lifted. Removing all closure signs is expected to be completed by July 12, 2023. However, it is important to note that the shellfish harvesting area closure remains in effect.

Swimming in natural waters always carries inherent risks, even with the best available monitoring data. To minimize these risks, the Charles County Department of Health provides the following tips:

Check with your local health department or the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) before swimming in natural waters. Avoid swimming within 48 hours of a heavy rain event. Stay away from swimming near storm drains along the beach area. Refrain from swimming in water that appears cloudier than usual, is discolored, or emits a bad odor. Do not swim in areas where you notice pipes draining into or around the water. Try not to swallow beach water. Avoid swimming if you are feeling ill or have open cuts or sores. Cover any open cuts or sores with waterproof bandages if water contact cannot be avoided. Always take a shower or bathe after swimming. If available, use diaper-changing stations in restroom facilities or change diapers away from the water’s edge. Properly dispose of used diapers. Wash your hands with soap and warm water after using the bathroom or changing diapers. Clean up after your pets and dispose of their waste in the trash. Participate in local beach clean-up efforts by volunteering. Keep picnic areas near the beach free of debris and garbage, and encourage others to do the same. Refrain from feeding ducks, geese, or seagulls, as this can attract them. When boating, utilize an approved marina pump-out station for boat waste disposal. If you have one, maintain and ensure the proper functioning of septic tank systems. Report any unsafe or unhealthy conditions you observe to a lifeguard or beach manager.

The Charles County Department of Health emphasizes that while the recent water sampling results are within acceptable limits, it is essential to exercise caution and adhere to the provided guidelines to reduce potential health risks associated with swimming in natural waters. Following these recommendations allows individuals to enjoy recreational activities in a safer environment.

For more information and updates on water quality in Charles County, please visit the official Charles County Department of Health website. Stay informed and safe while enjoying our local waters’ natural beauty.

