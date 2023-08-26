LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 24, 2023) – St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center, a Program of Pyramid Healthcare, are joining hands to observe International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, 2023. The event aims to honor those whose lives have been affected by drug overdose, including grieving families, healthcare workers, and first responders.

Scheduled for 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park, the evening will feature a variety of activities, including a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m., peer support, Naloxone (Narcan) training, and anti-stigma information. The event is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about the risks associated with drug overdose, available treatment options, how to respond to an overdose appropriately, and fighting the stigma that often hinders overdose prevention.

“Events like this are an important resource as we address stigma and educate our community members on how to get help,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. In collaboration with Pyramid Healthcare’s Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center, the event hopes to spotlight drug overdose’s honest and often devastating impact on individuals and families.

Laura Stewart Webb, Director of Engagement and Special Projects for Pyramid Healthcare, added, “We hope this event helps those going through this pain feel seen and supported. If you are going through this, you are not alone. Help and community are available.”

For those interested in attending or seeking more information, contact can be made with Laura Stewart Webb at 240-808-1875 or via email at lwebb@pyramidwalden.com. Additional information can also be found at firstrecoverysomd.org.

Apart from this specific event, the health department is also involved in the Go Purple initiative to end stigma around mental health concerns and substance use disorders. More information about the initiative is available at smchd.org/gopurple.

International Overdose Awareness Day is a critical date on the calendar for community organizations, healthcare providers, and affected families to join forces in the fight against drug overdose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 100,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses in 2021, making awareness and education more vital than ever.

With this upcoming “Walk and Share” event, St. Mary’s County aims to commemorate the lives lost and equip its community members with the tools they need to prevent future tragedies.

