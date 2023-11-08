Leonard Charles Hall, a 29-year-old resident of Lexington Park, Maryland Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Leonardtown, MD (November 7, 2023) – Leonard Charles Hall, a 29-year-old resident of Lexington Park, Maryland, has been handed a 55-year prison sentence for violating his probation by incurring a new conviction for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. This announcement came from State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

Mr. Hall’s probation violation stems from his involvement in a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, which took place in June 2021, known as the execution-style shooting at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park. At the time of the homicide, Leonard Charles Hall was on probation for five different cases, and his new conviction triggered a violation of the terms of his probation.

The sentence imposed on Mr. Hall amounts to 11 years for each of the five cases, totaling 55 years of incarceration. These sentences are to be served consecutively, adding to the life imprisonment sentence he had previously received in the homicide case.

The legal proceedings leading to this significant sentencing involved a St. Mary’s County jury, which convicted Leonard Charles Hall on May 12, 2023, on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm, along with other related charges. Assistant State’s Attorney Duke May and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Maylor played pivotal roles in prosecuting the violation of probation cases on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Michael J. Stamm presided over the original proceedings and subsequent probation violations, ensuring a fair and just legal process.

This case highlights the severe consequences of violating probation terms and engaging in criminal activities while under probation. The decision to run the sentences consecutively underscores the commitment of the St. Mary’s County legal system to hold individuals accountable for their actions and ensure that justice is served.

The sentence of 55 years serves as a reminder that criminal activities have far-reaching consequences and that the justice system is dedicated to upholding the law and protecting the safety and well-being of the community. Leonard Charles Hall’s case demonstrates the rigorous prosecution of violations and the commitment to maintaining public safety in St. Mary’s County.

