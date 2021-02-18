The following schools, businesses, and government offices have closed or delayed opening for Friday, February 19, 2021. If you have any questions regarding the status of an individual place, please contact them directly.

Anne Arundel County:

AACPS 2/19/21:

Due to inclement weather, AACPS will operate on the status of Virtual Instruction with School Buildings Closed on Friday, February 19.

Students and staff will follow normal established schedules, and all classes and group instruction will be conducted virtually. There will be no meal service for students and no transportation for non-public students, but school-sponsored athletics and extracurricular activities may be conducted virtually. School buildings will be closed for staff but Central and Satellite offices will be open.

School system staff should begin work at their normal times. Central and Satellite Office supervisors should exercise grace and patience with regard to employee arrival because of potential road conditions. Unit III employees should report to their work locations as directed by their supervisor.

Calvert County:

Calvert County Grab ‘N Go Meal Distribution: Due to inclement weather, Grab ‘N Go meal distribution scheduled for Friday, February 19, has been rescheduled for Monday, February 22. Please see below for important site and pick-up information. Click here for full info.

Calvert County Government offices will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, due to inclement weather, with liberal leave in effect. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave. UPDATE: Due to icing conditions, Charles County Government is closed today, Feb. 19. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled. To monitor the latest closings, visit www.charlescountymd.gov

Calvert County Circuit Court and District Court will also open to employees at 10 a.m. with liberal leave in effect; court proceedings will begin at 10:30 a.m. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave. In addition:

County convenience centers will open at noon.

The Appeal Landfill and transfer station will open at 8 a.m.

County transportation services will begin at 10 a.m.

Community centers, parks and the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will open at 10 a.m.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will open at 10 a.m.

Calvert County Circuit Court and District Court will open at 10 a.m. Court proceedings will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Calvert County Health Department offices will open at 10 a.m.

Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic appointments scheduled for Feb. 19 have been canceled.

The COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration call center will open at 10 a.m.

Due to poor road conditions in many of the areas served by VanGO, the start of service is delayed until 12 Noon, Friday, Feb. 19.

Officials will monitor conditions throughout the morning and make a further determination on whether a change in closure status is warranted.

Charles County:

CCPS: Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will operate on a Virtual Instruction, Code V tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The following applies to students during a Virtual Instruction, Code V. Click here for more info.

Charles Co. Government: Due to inclement weather, Charles County Government will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, with the liberal leave policy in effect for all non-essential employees. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.

All VanGO services will start on a 3 hour delay Friday, Feb. 19.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will open at 10 a.m. and Curbside recycling will run Thursday.

Updates for NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head for Fri, Feb 19

Visitor Control Centers – Open at 0900

Gray’s Landing @ Dahlgren serving Brunch

Child & Youth Programs – Open at 0900

Fleet and Family Service Center – Virtual Only

Fitness Centers – Open at 0900

St. Mary’s County:

SMCPS Instructional Day: 2 Hour Delay Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Code 1 for staff. For more information visit www.smcps.org. Due to icy conditions, down tree limbs, and power outages, All SMCPS schools are closed for Friday, February 19, 2021. Staff Code 3. More info http://buff.ly/2zZvJKU. Be safe.

St. Mary’s Transit System: The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP), and ADA Paratransit programs will have delayed openings Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Administrative operations will begin at 8 a.m.; buses will be on the regular schedule by 9 a.m. All SSTAP and ADA pick-up appointments that have been scheduled before 9 a.m. will be canceled.

For additional information, please call 301- 475-4200, ext. 1120 or visit the website https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/stsfares.asp.

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Warning until noon, Friday, Feb. 18, 2021, for St. Mary’s County. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than one-half inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are possible throughout the morning. The Snow Emergency Plan remains in effect. In response, St. Mary’s County’s Government announces the following closures:

All St. Mary’s County Administrative Offices are closed. Employees remain in Pandemic Policy Response Level 3 with telework/liberal leave in effect.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers are closed.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) and ADA Paratransit programs are closed.

The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport runway is closed, assessments will be made throughout the day, and the status is subject to update. Notifications will be made through NOTAM.

Home-Delivered Meals that were scheduled for today will be delivered Monday. Home-Delivered Meal recipients may choose to use previously provided emergency meals.

Recreation and Parks Operations and Facilities are closed.

St. Mary’s County Libraries are closed. Please visit www.stmalib.org for details.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department office is closed. Visit www.smchd.org.

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) administrative office is closed. Please visit www.metcom.org.

For St. Mary’s County Public School operations, please visit www.smcps.org.

Non-public school bus riders should visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/nonpublicschools.asp for information about bus operations.

Circuit Court will be closed. Visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/circuit-court/ for details.

For District Court information, visit https://www.courts.state.md.us/courtsdirectory/stmarys.

COVID-19 testing sites at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Health Department are closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is closed, all patients with appointments have been rescheduled.

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will be closed. All online classes and online services will be held and available as scheduled. For information on College of Southern Maryland Operations, visit www.csmd.edu.

For information on NAS Patuxent River operation, please visit their Facebook page.

St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor weather conditions, and information will be available at www.stmarysmd.com.

SoMD Region:

NAS Pax River: NAS Patuxent River is open on a 2-hour delayed arrival no earlier than 9 a.m. schedule for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, due to inclement weather. Click here for more info.

College of Southern Maryland: CSM closes all campuses Friday, Feb. 19, due to inclement weather conditions. All online classes continue as scheduled.

