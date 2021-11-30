La Plata, MD- At the November 30, 2021, Charles County Commissioners meetings, the commissioners voted 5-0 to end the county mask mandate, effective immediately.

Although this ends the countywide mandate, it still exists for county buildings. Once the final resolutions are released later today, we will know more about the exact language and any other exceptions.

On August 10, 2021, the county commissioners reinstated the local state of emergency. The executive order mandating that the citizens of Charles County wear masks in public spaces began at 5 pm on Friday, Aug. 13.

On Friday, September 10, 2021, the commissioners extended the mandate for everyone. Then on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, they extended it once again until November 4, 2021. It was later extended again.

Coincidentally, the Maryland State Department of Education is meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, to discuss the future of the masking mandate in public schools. St. Mary’s County Commissioners are also meeting with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education today.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information when it is released.

Like this: Like Loading...