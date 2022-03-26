Calvert County:

Calvert’s Lower Marlboro Wharf & Fishing Pier to Close for Deck Repairs: The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises residents and visitors that Lower Marlboro Wharf & Fishing Pier will temporarily close beginning on or around Monday, April 4, for the replacement of boards and railings.

Town of North Beach celebrates Bud Hunt’s 10-year employment: The Town of North Beach would like to congratulate Mr. Bud Hunt on his 10-year employment anniversary. Bud is well-known on the boardwalk and at the Welcome Center for his friendly conversation, knowledge of the town, and hard work maintaining the waterfront areas.

Calvert Sheriff issues statement following verdict in Migliaccio trial: Former Calvert County Deputy Joseph Francis Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick, was charged with driving the vehicle that struck Ms. Leah Clark.

Charles County:

Charles Sheriff’s Office investigating seventeen-year-old shot in arm: On March 23 at 3:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting.

Westlake High Instructional Asst. charged with multiple sex offenses: Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have charged Daylin Roy Davis, 27, of Waldorf, with sexual solicitation of a minor, sex offenses, and assault. In early March, a school administrator at Westlake High School observed what appeared to be an inappropriate relationship between Davis and a student.

JazzFest returns to CMS’s La Plata Campus this weekend: The 17th Annual JazzFest returns to the College of Southern Maryland this weekend at the college’s La Plata Campus. This favorite and free Southern Maryland event will reignite the stage March 24-26 at the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Farm was inducted in 2022 Century Farm ceremony: White Neck Farm in Avenue, MD was established in 1887 by Anne Cheseldine. She purchased the property from her husband’s estate. Elizabeth Cheseldine assumed ownership of the farm in 1908, and it has been owned and operated by Phillip B. and Jane L. Hayden since 1973.

Outdoor HVAC system blamed in Hollywood Home blaze: On Friday, March 18, 2022, firefighters from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and area companies responded to a reported structure fire in the 45300 block of Tippett Road in Hollywood, MD.

Gals Lead Teen Mentorship Club to begin an after-school program: The Dream Queen Foundation’s signature teen girl program Gals Lead is helping Southern Maryland combat bullying by providing female (she/her they/them) middle and high school students a safe place to share, get to know themselves, celebrate successes, overcome obstacles, learn from role models, pursue their dreams and ultimately, embrace their value and worth.

State of Maryland:

Governor Hogan Announces $45 Million For Major Violent Crime Initiatives: Expanded State Law Enforcement Initiatives and Coordination; Presses For Passage of Emergency Crime Bills

Kindergarten Readiness Assessment Reveals Impact of COVID-19 on School Preparedness: State Results Show Less Than Half of Students Prepared for Success in Kindergarten

Maryland becomes first state to lower gas prices with fuel tax moratorium: Maryland drivers got immediate relief at the pump Friday afternoon when Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a 30-day gas tax moratorium after the legislation was fast-tracked this week by unanimous votes in the General Assembly.

Gov. Larry Hogan, with House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, to his left and Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore to his right, signs into law a bill to lower Maryland gas prices by placing a 30-day moratorium on the state’s gas tax. Credit: Stephen Neukam / Capital News Service

