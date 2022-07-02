Calvert County:

Calvert Sheriff Pilots License Plate Reading Cameras To Solve Crime

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will be installing automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the county to solve and prevent crime. The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime. Calvert County Commissioners recognize 2022 Nursing Graduates

CSM Foundation celebrates and remembers colleagues and friends with engraved bricks

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation was joined by faculty, staff, and honored guests on June 16 at the Prince Frederick Campus to memorialize supporters with engraved bricks laid in remembrance of loved ones, and to celebrate colleagues and friends of the CSM community who serve as the college’s champions. Purchased through the CSM Foundation, proceeds from the sale of the bricks go toward the student success fund.

Inaugural Calvert County Police Accountability Board, Administrative Charging Committee appointed

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) appointed eight members to a newly established Police Accountability Board (PAB). Inaugural members were appointed to staggered terms by the BOCC during their regular open session meeting this week.

Charles County:

Two arrested in connection with Bryantown home invasion

On June 24 at approximately 5:05 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Ted Bowling Road in Bryantown for the report of a home invasion. An initial investigation revealed two men forced entry into the residence. La Plata sophomore pens original music composition

Students put Newton’s Third Law of Motion to the test

Students in Erin Lewis’s class piloted an experiment meant to demonstrate Newton’s Third Law of Motion — for every action in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction. Thanks to materials donated to the school through a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)’s educational outreach program students got to put it that law to the test.

Two arrested riding ATVs recklessly, drugs found

In response to numerous citizen complaints regarding off-road vehicles (ATVs & dirt bikes) operating recklessly in the roadways, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit conducted a special enforcement effort on June 29 in Waldorf.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Mike Trujillo

Mike has been part of the vibrant music scene in Southern Maryland for about seven years now. Starting with Open Mic Nights and their soaring success, our featured artist has grown and evolved in many different ways -both as a musician and as an event coordinator. Former Ryken Lacrosse Coach inducted into MD Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Oates wins NDIA Tester of the Year

NAVAIR’s National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Tester of the Year is Lt. Cmdr. Matthew “Broates” Oates, government flight test director for small tactical unmanned aircraft systems at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron TWO FOUR (UX-24).

Mechanicsville VFD Brings Home the Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Award from the MSFA 130th Annual Convention and Parade

On Wednesday, June 22nd, after two (2) months of prepping the apparatus and aligning personnel to attend, sixty (60) Mechanicsville Volunteers and their families loaded up on the apparatus and made the three-hour drive to Ocean City, Maryland. The department participated in the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemens’ Association Parade.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Md DNR announces new catch limits for Commercial and Rec crabbers

The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces modifications to the recreational male hard crab catch and possession limits for the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries for July through December 2022. Chesapeake Bay “dead zone” predicted to be 13% lower than average

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, July 1, 2022

Summer is in full swing and we’re going into one of the most popular weekends of the season – Fourth of July! It is a wonderful time to spend time with family and friends enjoying all that Maryland has to offer. The feisty bluegill is one of Maryland’s treasures that entertain anglers young and old in small community ponds to our larger reservoirs.

Governor Hogan Announces New Information Technology Workforce Development Program

The Department of Information Technology (DoIT) will partner with Catalyte, Inc. and Digital Network Group, LLC to provide a fully developed and subsidized operational training and apprenticeship program. This program will offer individuals who do not possess an IT background and qualifications a pathway to break into the IT industry and helps individuals develop long-term career opportunities while providing economic benefits to Maryland communities.