Calvert County:

Calvert County Public Schools Appoints New Administrators: The Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education has approved five administrative appointments at the meeting held on July 14, 2022.

Calvert FBLA Students Compete in National Leadership Conference: “Success starts here” is the Future Business Leaders of America’s (FBLA) motto. Twelve Northern High School students attended the FBLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Chicago, Illinois, held on June 28-July 2, 2022. They earned six top ten finishes in competitive events, competing with more than 12,000 students from all over the United States.

Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

Parsons, Craft, and Brothers Osborne light up PNC Waterside: What started as a hot, muggy day turned to fast-moving thunderstorms that drenched the island. Officials sent patrons to their cars and into the Calvert Marine Museum. At 6:50 p.m., they opened the gates, and Southern Marylanders entered PNC Waterside Pavilion.

Credit: Jack Nutter / The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County:

Waldorf motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash: On July 16 at 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Acton Lane and Western Parkway in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Twenty-one charged in Oct 2020 shooting that left one dead in Waldorf

Quick stop for food leads to $50K Fast Play win for Charles Co. Woman: Visiting a Prince George’s County restaurant gave a Charles County woman more than just a good meal on July 16. She tried her luck with a $10 FAST PLAY ticket and left with a tasty $50,000 prize.

Charles County Citizen Brings Home 2 Speed Records: Local La Plata man and small business owner brings home two land speed race records. The Maine Event, Land Speed Trials, are held every July in Limestone, ME, by the Loring Timing Association, a certified land speed racing organization. Racers, both cars, and motorcycles, make the trek north to compete in different classes against comparable vehicles to hold the record for the fastest vehicle in their class.

Chris at the mile marker on the runaway Credit: Loring Timing Association

St. Mary’s County:

SMCPS announces multiple appointments: Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of July 20, 2022.

The Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland Earns National Awards: The immersive art experience, constructed on St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s campus, honors the story of resilience, persistence, and creative problem-solving that defined the lives of the enslaved individuals that lived in St. Mary’s City between 1750 and 1815.

Southern Maryland Section Celebrates 35 Years Of Aviation Service: On July 1, 1987, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) opened the doors for the section, known through the Southern Maryland region as “Trooper 7.” The helicopter section was originally based at the Patuxent Naval Air Station in Lexington Park. It moved to the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in 1992.

Trooper 7 at the Southern Maryland Section Credit: Maryland State Police

State of Maryland/Regional:

Dept of Justice, MD US Attorney launch civil rights investigation into State Police hiring practice: United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced today that the Justice Department has opened a civil pattern or practice investigation into the Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP) under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The investigation will assess whether MDSP has engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices. Maryland housing market gaining options, and prices still high

Decline in Chesapeake crab population sparks hunt for answers: Commercial crabbers in Maryland and Virginia aren’t catching their limits, and the harvest in the first few months of the season was so meager that some gave up trying.

Maryland Department of Health launches 988, the new National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Contacting 988 provides a direct connection to support for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, having thoughts of suicide, or being worried about someone who may need crisis support.