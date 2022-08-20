Calvert County:

Lusby man sentenced in Rape of 12-year-old: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second-degree rape. Huntingtown Resident To Be Featured In Times Square

Deputies Investigating Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles, one fatal: On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Solomons Island Road just prior to Dowell Road in Lusby, MD, for a severe motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Chesapeake Beach/North Beach readies for Taste the Beaches Kick Off: The towns of Chesapeake Beach and North Beach are happy to announce the 2022 Taste the Beaches event to be held on September 17th with a rain date of September 18th at the Kellams Complex in Chesapeake Beach, MD. The Twin Beaches of the Town of Chesapeake Beach and the Town of North Beach are once again partnering to bring our local businesses and community partners another great event at the center of Town.

Charles County:

UPDATE: Brandywine man sentenced for 2020 Waldorf Hotel Murder: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, August 15, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Marc Carlyle McLaughlin, Jr., 33, to Life in Prison plus 30 years for the First-Degree Felony Murder of Kenneth Brawner, Attempted Armed Robbery, and related charges. Cobb Island woman charged with murder of daughter

Spin art, marble arcades and a helmet from Top Gun?: Spin art, marble arcades, and a helmet from Top Gun? Who knew summer camp could be this fun? Recently, students at William B. Wade Elementary School enjoyed four days full of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activities through the partnership and support of the Naval air station Patuxent River (PAX).

New Scholar Boot Camp gives sixth graders a leg up on entering middle schools: Starting a new school can be stressful, but sixth graders entering Benjamin Stoddert Middle School on Aug. 29 will not do so blindly thanks to attending a New Scholar Boot Camp for sixth graders.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s County Teachers And School Support Staff To Be Honored During Concert at Leonardtown Wharf: The summer of music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents another exciting concert featuring The Flippin’ Eyelids and Doc Lohn On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. CSM student Monique Reed is recognized as one of Top 50 Student Hackers worldwide

New Principal appointed to Spring Ridge Middle School: Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 17, 2022.

Lexington Park Woman Convicted for Her Participation in a Conspiracy to Commit Fraud: Falsely Claimed that Her Husband, a Navy Veteran, Was Homebound and Required Full-Time Assistance

State of Maryland/Regional:

Maryland and CMS advance Total Cost of Care Model and Maryland Primary Care Program with amendment, MOU: Changes will hold primary care practices financially accountable, continue Medicare cost savings and add increased payments to help disadvantaged residents Maryland elections official: Vote by mail ‘is here to stay’

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, August 19, 2022: The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school.

Maryland Lottery, Casinos and Sports Wagering Contribute Record-Breaking $1.511 Billion to the State in FY2022: Lottery profits and casino contributions smash records