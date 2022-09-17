Calvert County:

UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another: The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student is seen shoving the victim into a corner locker and violently attacking him. This happens for several seconds before another player pulls him off, saying that’s enough. The victim is heard screaming during the attack. Walk To End Alzheimer’s Returns To Solomons

Calvert Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing of Retired K9 Jax: With great sadness, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announces the passing of retired K9 Jax. K9 Jax served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office from Fall 2013 until 2019. K9 Jax was a loyal protector and trusted partner to F/Sgt. N. Funchion during his time with the Sheriff’s Office.

North Beach Edward Jones Financial Advisor Joshua Wynne Recognized by Forbes: Edward Jones Financial Advisor Joshua Wynne of North Beach was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 20 in Maryland. The list comprises 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40, with at least four years of experience.

Charles County:

Port Tobacco man released on unsecured bond following arrest for drugs, gun and reckless driving: On September 13 at 7:45 p.m., a patrol officer was flagged down by a citizen in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway who reported a vehicle being driven recklessly on the roadway. The vehicle was located at a nearby gas station. Charles Co. Juneteenth Committee Awards its Inaugural College Scholarship to Local High School Graduates

Maryland’s CornStalkers Trail of Terror Resurrects for its 7th Year of Halloween Fear!: CornStalkers Trail or Terror, Leaders in The Haunted House Industry, Ramp Up For Their 7th Season At The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium

Waldorf man charged with Stalking, Indecent Exposure: Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have arrested and charged a man in connection with multiple incidents of indecent exposure. On August 31, officers responded to a home on Mirkwood Lane in Waldorf for the report of a suspicious incident.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Department of Recreation and Parks Earns National Accreditation: Mark of distinction recognizes commitment to the highest level of service to the community Sheriff’s Office Staff Awarded at Maryland Sheriffs’ Association

Bingo Scratch-off Delivers $50,000 Prize to St. Mary’s Mom:

A Lottery fan from Southern Maryland was at one of her favorite retailers, playing her lucky numbers in Pick 5, when she decided to give the $20 Bonus Bingo X20 game a try.

Police investigating Indecent Exposure at Mechanicsville Dollar General: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure.

State of Maryland/National:

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, September 16, 2022: As we move through September, the thrill of beautiful weather beckons everyone to get outside. There are lots of fishing opportunities to be found this week in Maryland waters, from the western mountains to the Atlantic Coast and everywhere in between. New ‘forever chemical’ guidelines challenge Chesapeake Bay states

Franchot Releases FY 2022 Closeout Report with $2 Billion Fund Balance: State’s revenue growth driven by income tax collections, continued impact of federal stimulus aid; portion of surplus automatically transferred to reserve funds

Gas prices continue decline, still much higher than last year: Gas prices have continued a steady decline in recent weeks, coming down from record-high gas prices this summer, but the Congressional Budget Office says natural gas prices may see an increase from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.