Calvert County:

Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar opens in Chesapeake Beach: ‘Baia’ means bay in Italian, focuses on fresh seafood and house-made pasta, and offers an extensive Italian wine program. Local Dunkirk Pharmacy Team Wins National Award

$580K Multi-Match winning ticket sold in Solomons: The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).

Humans of Calvert County: “You’re not alone…”: “They say that suicide loss is the hardest to get over. Because you don’t know. You’re always searching for the why.

Charles County:

Police still searching for killer in murder of Elizabeth Sloane: On October 6, 1997, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call near the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata, MD. CSM honors Professor Carolin Mcmanus Posthumously with Professor Emeritus Title

The Prince of La Plata, Daryl Thompson, three-peats as ALPB Pitching King: The Atlantic League’s highest pitching honor comes home to none other than the Prince of LaPlata himself, Daryl Thompson. This is Thompson’s third POTY award, the most of any pitcher in ALPB history.

The Mayor & the Town Stepped Up to Bring a Grocery Store to Indian Head: The mayor of Indian Head has never known his hometown as anything but a food desert.

St. Mary’s County:

Weech disqualified from running for Commissioner President in St. Mary’s: According to the requirements to run for County Commissioner President, the candidate must have resided in the County for at least five years. Ms. Weech has resided in St. Mary’s County for three years. Lexington Park native promoted aboard oldest commissioned warship afloat: USS Constitution

Gov. Hogan appoints St. Mary’s Co. resident Cathy Allen to CSM Board of Trustees: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Cathy Allen of St. Mary’s County to serve the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) as trustee, effective July 1, 2018, through 2023. Allen replaces Trustee Dr. John W. Roache, who retired from the board in April 2022.

Maryland Senators to Pentagon: address toxic chemicals on bases: Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, both Democrats, have joined a host of other lawmakers in an open letter to the Pentagon to increase resources for cleaning up toxic chemicals found on military bases.

State of Maryland/National:

Moore widens lead over Cox in governor’s race: Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox in the governor’s race on Nov. 8, according to a University of Maryland-Washington Post poll. Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Comptroller Shares the Spirit to Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays: By launching his annual Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays campaign early, Comptroller Peter Franchot wants to help Marylanders get into the holiday spirit and encourages Maryland credit union members to save even more with incentives from participating partners.

New Program Helps Emergency Rooms Connect Patients to Community Resources: 211 Maryland and the Maryland Department of Health partner to help improve mental health outcomes for people in emergency rooms