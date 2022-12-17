Calvert County:

Calvert County Family Network to Host Open Table Reception: The Calvert County Family Network will host a kickoff reception to launch an Open Table initiative to build social support networks to help individuals and families in need. Calvert Leaders Graduate from Leadership Maryland

CASA, BOCC honor five State Troopers for DUI Prevention: On December 13, 2022, the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA) Board of Directors and the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored five Prince Frederick Barrack Troopers for their exemplary DUI prevention and enforcement efforts in Calvert County. Those Troopers are TFC Rucker, TFC Rutkoski, TFC Moorman, TFC Kelly and TFC Bauer.

Calvert Sheriff’s office announces the graduation of new Correctional Officer: Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans, Major Reece, and Capt. Cross are proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 new correctional officers – one of which will be assigned to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Charles County:

Lackey H.S. Student caught with loaded handgun magazine: On December 14 at the beginning of the school day, a School Resource Officer at Lackey High School was notified by administrators that a student was found to have four handgun magazines in his bookbag, one of which contained ammunition. School Resource Officers Investigate Threat of Mass Violence at High School

Charles County Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Board of Directors: Chamber President and CEO Bonnie Grady noted, “The 2023 board of directors is a diverse group of talented business and community leaders from all over the county, and from a variety of industries.”

UM Charles Regional Medical Center Names New Chief Medical Officer: Dr. Stephen Smith Joins Hospital Team With Extensive Experience in Emergency Medicine

St. Mary’s County:

Virginia man charged in St. Mary’s Co Attempted Murder: On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland for the reported assault. Spicuzza found guilty of Possession of Child Pornography

MIR announces 2023 Race Schedule: New events added to the 2023 season include Funny Car Chaos August 25th – 26th. Funny Car Chaos is a national series and MIR will be the exclusive East Coast stop. We expect to see the largest field of Funny Cars in the history of MIR at this event. A second King of The Creek has been added in September. The Young Guns Showdown on June 24th -25th has been upgraded to a Jr Dragster only event and will feature $5,000 to win on Sat and $2,500 on Sunday for the serious J/D racers.

Southern Maryland Out of the Darkness Walk supported by Lexington Park Rotary Club: On October 23, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted its annual Southern Maryland Out of the Darkness Walk in St. Mary’s City to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

State of Maryland/National:

Maryland committee approves $210 million in funding allocations for school projects: A total of 101 school-related projects totaling $210 million have been committed for Maryland’s capital improvement project budget for the fiscal year 2024 after a recent vote from a state legislative panel. Sports Wagering Contributes $704,728 to the State During November

Governor Hogan Announces Preliminary FY24 Budget Plan: Governor Larry Hogan today announced preliminary recommendations for the state’s Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget, a plan that supports continued economic growth and community revitalization, strong fiscal responsibility and budget sustainability, and key investments in critical areas—including expanding access to health care for rural and vulnerable communities.

Lt. Governor Rutherford and Federal Officials Announce $5.97 Million in Grants to State Of Maryland to Support High-Speed Internet Expansion: Grants Advance State’s Plan to Close Digital Divide Under $400 Million Connect Maryland Initiative