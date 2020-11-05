I liked bringing you the great restaurants around the Leonardtown Square, so I am going to continue with that theme and tell you about the amazing food in LaPlata. In addition to American food, did you know you can find Greek, Indian, Thai, Mexican, and Chinese food in LaPlata?

All these restaurants are following guidelines to ensure the safety of their patrons during the Coronavirus. They are finding ways to make it work! Please give them your business, this will keep them open during these difficult times. I am sure I have missed a place or two or have gotten the hours wrong…so I apologize now.

Locally-owned and operated, non-large chain restaurants:

B. Doughnut

6700 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

301-392-5285

B. Doughnut opened in May 2018 and has been serving fresh, made from scratch, Hawaiian-style malasadas and doughnuts. They are fabulous! My favorite is the Berry Jam…oh, so good! The savory doughnuts are a must try too. I love the Savory Bacon doughnut (because…uh…bacon)! Another favorite are the smoothie bowls. The Acai Bowl is the best! Made with fresh fruit and layered with granola and topped with fresh fruit, it is delicious! They serve Rise Up Coffee, a small-batch coffee roaster that was recently voted ‘Maryland’s Best Coffee’. The lattes are a favorite too! I love going in and seeing Kenneth. He has been there since opening and he is wonderful! Even if the malasadas and lattes were not amazing, I would still go in to see Kenneth!

B. Doughnut hours:

Tuesday – Friday – 6:00am to 3:00pm

Saturday and Sunday – 7:00am to 3:00pm

Monday – Closed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BdoughnutLaPlata/

Website: https://www.bdoughnut-laplata.com/

Bollywood Masala

120 Rosewick Road

LaPlata, MD

240-461-9900

This family-run restaurant brings you fresh homemade authentic Indian food. Owners Raj and Punita are wonderful and so helpful with the menu. The food is amazing! There is so much good food, I cannot say what is my favorite…though I do love naan!

Bollywood Masala hours:

Monday – Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Friday – 11:00am to 9:30pm

Saturday – 11:30am to 9:30pm

Sunday – 11:30am to 9:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bollywood-Masala-La-Plata-233129593715232

Website: https://www.bollywoodmasalarestaurant.com/

Link to article: https://southernmarylandchronicle.com/2020/05/19/sip-and-bite-encounters-with-lynne-omeara-restaurant-revisits-bollywood-masala-and-lindas-cafe/

Link to article: https://southernmarylandchronicle.com/2019/10/07/somd-sip-and-bite-encounters-with-lynne-omeara-2/

Burger M

230 Rosewick Road

LaPlata, MD

240-776-4387

Featuring burgers, subs, sandwiches, gyros, fried chicken, and wings, Burger M, is in the former Five Guys space. A partnership of several friends has brought a new option for delicious food to LaPlata.

I stopped by recently and ordered fried chicken and a gyro sandwich. Both were great…large portions and very tasty. The chicken pieces were huge! At first, I thought they were turkey pieces. When I asked, I was told the chicken was large and flavorful because it is top quality. I agree! The chicken was marinated and lightly breaded. It was fabulous. The gyro was a large portion of the traditional meat (beef and lamb combination) and came with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. It was great!

Burger M hours:

11:00am to 9:00pm – Seven days a week

Link to article: https://southernmarylandchronicle.com/2020/10/06/sip-and-bite-encounters-with-lynne-omeara/

Eastern Chinese

6619 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

301-934-9400

Located in the LaPlata Shopping Center (at the corner of Route 6 and Crain Highway), Eastern Chinese serves traditional Chinese Food.

Eastern Chinese hours:

Monday – Thursday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 11:00pm

Sunday – 12:00pm – 10:00pm

https://www.easternchineselaplata.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Eastern%20Chinese%20Restaurant/115728915123387/

Foster’s Grille

6390 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

240-349-2479

Foster’s Grille is a smaller chain with local franchise owners. Owned by franchisee Scott McKee and partner Jeremy Campbell, Foster’s Grille serves charburgers, grilled hot dogs, wings, salads, hand-cut fries, and thick, handcrafted milkshakes. They also serve local craft beer and wine. The food is fresh, never frozen, and is made-to-order. It is casual and family-friendly. Scott also owns the Waldorf Foster’s Grille.

Foster’s Grille hours:

Sunday – Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fostersgrillelaplata

Website: https://www.fostersgrille.com/store/laplata/

Galazio Restaurant

6223 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

301-392-9500

Galazio is one of my top restaurants. Owned and operated by Joe Gressis and his family, the food is amazing! Serving authentic Greek food (the family is from Greece), everything is fresh, and prepared perfectly. Chef Julio is amazing in the kitchen. My favorite entrees include the Gyro, Crab-Stuffed Flounder, Pastitsio, and Filet Mignon (always cooked exactly the way I asked for it). The appetizers are wonderful too! I always get the Saganaki. It is Greek cheese that is flambeed tableside. Opa! I call Joe a restaurant genius because he makes changes to better serve his customers. His employees are the best and many have been working there for years.

Galazio Restaurant hours:

Monday – Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Sunday – 11:00am to 8:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/laplata.galazio

Website: https://galaziorestaurant.com

Link to article: https://southernmarylandchronicle.com/2020/06/09/sip-and-bite-encounters-with-lynne-omeara-restaurant-revisits-galazio-restaurant-and-landons-ices-creams/

Link to article: https://southernmarylandchronicle.com/2019/07/22/somd-taste-and-sip-encounters-with-lynne-omeara-galazio/

Hunan Star

6277 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

301-932-2622

Located in the Hawthorne Shopping Center, Hunan Star serves a wide variety of Chinese dishes and sushi. Pre-Coronavirus, they had an extensive lunch buffet. Everything I had on the buffet was good!

Hunan Star hours:

Monday – Friday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Saturday and Sunday – 11:00am to 10:30pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hunanstar

Website: https://hunanstarlaplatamd.com/

Kaow Thai

68 Drury Drive

LaPlata, MD

240-901-2910

One of my very favorite places to go for delicious food is Kaow Thai Restaurant and Sushi Bar in LaPlata. The food is fresh and flavorful! The sushi is some of the best in the area. I have been a frequent diner since their opening in February 2016. Two of my favorites are Curry Puffs (appetizer) and Him Ma Parn (beef or chicken). Some other favorites menu items are the Drunken Noodles, Pad Thai, Massamun Curry, and Sushi. My daughter loves the Baltimore Rolls.

The restaurant is family-friendly and family-owned. The staff are all friendly and knowledgeable about the food. They offer in-house dining and carryout.

Kaow Thai hours:

Monday – Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Friday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Saturday – 12:00pm to 10:00pm

Sunday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KaowThaiMD

Link to article: https://southernmarylandchronicle.com/2020/09/29/sip-and-bite-encounters-with-lynne-omeara-kaow-thai-restaurant-and-sushi-bar/

Landon’s Ices & Creams

505 Charles Street

LaPlata, MD

301-304-3038

The best ice cream around…Landon’s Ices & Creams!! Located on Charles Street in LaPlata, the Hinson family has perfected the recipes to make the most amazing ice cream! If you do not want ice cream, they have milkshakes, smoothies, and sugar-free keto-friendly water ices. In addition, they offer a rewards program and local delivery.

Landon’s Ices & Creams hours:

Monday – 3:00pm to 9:00pm

Tuesday – Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Friday – Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Landons-Ices-Creams-396442664299904

Website: https://www.landonsicecream.com/

Link to article: https://southernmarylandchronicle.com/2020/06/09/sip-and-bite-encounters-with-lynne-omeara-restaurant-revisits-galazio-restaurant-and-landons-ices-creams/

Link to article: https://southernmarylandchronicle.com/2019/12/03/sip-and-bite-encounters-with-lynne-omeara-landons-ices-creams/

La Tolteca Mexican Restaurant

6625 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

301-934-2802

A local chain restaurant serving Mexican cuisine.

La Tolteca hours:

Monday – Friday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Saturday – 12:00pm to 10:00pm

Sunday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Mexican-Restaurant/La-Tolteca-La-Plata-136683989712213/

Ledo Pizza

9375 Chesapeake Street

LaPlata, MD

301-934-1862

The first Ledo Pizza was opened near the University of Maryland in 1955 and is a small, local chain. Ledo’s is famous for their square pizza with flaky crust and sweet sauce. I love the crust! My favorite pizza is the Spring Chicken. It has a garlic herb aioli sauce, basil leaves, sliced chicken topped with smoked Provolone, Fontina, Asiago and Parmesan cheese and is garnished with fresh basil. It is amazing!! The dining area is family-friendly, and comfortable.

Ledo Pizza hours:

Monday – Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Sunday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LedoPizzaLaPlata

Website: https://order.ledopizza.com/menu/ledo-pizza-la-plata

Marie’s Diner

6325 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

301-932-6884

Owner Bobby Cooper has created a warm, comfortable diner serving traditional comfort food. I love that I can have breakfast all day! I am a big fan of Creamed Chipped Beef, and theirs is terrific! It is great food at a great price. Check their Facebook page for specials.

Marie’s Diner hours:

Monday – Saturday – 6:30am to 9:00pm

Sunday – 6:30am to 2:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hometownfavoritedine r

Website: https://www.maries-diner.com/

T & J BBQ

7670 Hawthorne Road

LaPlata, MD

301-392-9933

T & J BBQ is a roadside stand, on the outskirts of LaPlata. The food is wonderful! They cook with a special combination of freshly cut oak and other blends of wood to give the food a distinctive smoke flavor that is so good, you will not need any sauce. They do provide a signature BBQ sauce to compliment the meats. The ribs are terrific!

T & J BBQ hours:

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 10:00am to 6:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TJ-Bar-B-Que-La-Plata-Maryland-350904584930480

Website: https://www.tandjbbq.com

Texas Ribs & BBQ

7415 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

301-934-3222

Here is their story from the website: “Texas Ribs & BBQ started in 1986 in a small BBQ trailer located on Route 925 in Waldorf, MD. As we built up our menu and clientele, we decided it was time to make a move to bigger and better things. In 1990, we opened our doors to Texas Ribs & BBQ restaurant located in Clinton, MD. Over the years, we built up a family of first-class employees and patrons and made the decision to expand even further.” In June 2012, the Sager family opened their location in LaPlata in the former-Twin Kiss location. And, more important, they kept the fabulous Twin Kiss soft serve and hand-dipped ice creams! It is perfect…BBQ and ice cream! I love it!

Texas Ribs & BBQ hours:

Tuesday – Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Monday – Closed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Texas-Ribs-Twin-Kiss-Laplata-MD-217408661757407

Website: http://www.texasribstwinkiss.com/

The Charles

417 Charles Street

LaPlata, MD

301-392-9933

The Charles is one of the newer restaurants in LaPlata. Located in the former-Casey Jones building, The Charles has become known for interesting, eclectic food, served in a beautiful, comfortable setting.

From their website, “The Charles is the neighborhood gathering place for locals and the county, where all folks can dine, drink, celebrate and always feel welcome. We serve unique twists on American favorites along with local fare that highlights the culinary traditions of southern Maryland. Our menu is seasonal, and we source much of our produce from our own EatWell Natural Farm in La Plata and from other local purveyors. We feature American and regional beers, hand crafted cocktails with a large selection of whiskey along with a well-chosen selection of wine.”

They offer dine-in, outside, take-out or delivery.

The Charles hours:

Monday – Thursday – 11:30am to 2:30pm and 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Friday – 11:30am to 2:30pm and 4:00pm tot 9:00pm

Saturday – 10:00am to 2:30pm and 4:00pm to 9:00pm

Sunday – 10:00am to 2:30pm and 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheCharlesLP

Website: https://www.thecharleslp.com/

COMING SOON

The Cove Fish Market

82 Drury Drive

LaPlata, MD

The Cove Fish Market will provide fresh fish and seafood along with freshly-made menu items. I will update more as they get closer to opening.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecovefishmarket

Website: https://www.thecovefishmarket.com/

Wee Bean Coffee Roasters

6580 Crain Highway

LaPlata, MD

301-392-7468

Wee Bean Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roastery specializing in sustainably farmed, organic and fair trade coffees. Owner Erich Herrmann has been serving out of his trailer for years, and he is going to be expanding to the former-Pancakes Plus building. I cannot wait for the opening! I will post additional information soon.

Wee Bean Coffee Roasters hours:

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – 7:00am to 3:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weebeancoffee

Website: https://weebeancoffee.com/

Restaurants located just outside LaPlata:

The Blue Dog Restaurant

7940 Port Tobacco Road

Port Tobacco, MD

301-392-1740

From their website, “The Blue Dog is a family friendly local restaurant & bar featuring classic American and regional Southern Maryland dishes with style and flair.

Featuring local fare and classic American dishes, Chef/Owner Gary Fick brings his unique style and amazing flair to every dish. From Stuffed Classic Southern Maryland Crab Cakes to locally grain-fed lamb, all of the menu items are rich in flavor and served with a delightful hospitality.”

I love this restaurant! The food is fabulous! Chef Fick tries to bring locally-sourced ingredients. I was visiting with him one day and he excitedly brought out a box full of local mushrooms. I love the commitment to fresh ingredients! The specials are posted on the Facebook page.

The Blue Dog Restaurant hours:

Tuesday – Thursday – 4:30pm to 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 4:30pm to 9:00pm

Sunday and Monday – Closed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blugdogrestaurant

PTM Marina

7536 Shirley Boulevard

Port Tobacco, MD

301-392-0007

The restaurant is a family owned, full service restaurant overlooking the beautiful Port Tobacco River. They serve delicious cocktails, steamed crabs, hand-cut fresh steaks, and much more! It’s a fun place to spend a beautiful afternoon! They offer dine-in or carryout.

PTM Marina hours:

Wednesday – Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PortTobaccoMarinaRestaurant

Larger chain restaurants in LaPlata (look at their websites and/or Facebook pages for additional information):

Applebee’s

Benny’s Sub Shop

Chipotle

Cold Stone Creamery

Domino’s Pizza

Donut Connection

Dunkin’

Five Guys

IHOP

Japan Express

Jersey Mike’s

LaTolteca

Little Caesars

Outback Steakhouse

Panera

Papa John’s

Pizza Hotline

Rita’s Italian Ice

Subway

sweetFrog

Texas Roadhouse

Tropical Smoothie

Vocelli Pizza

Fast Food (several of these are local franchisees):

Chick-fil-A

McDonalds

Roy Rogers

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

