Calvert County:

North Beach man charged in Fastop Armed Robbery: On October 19, 2021, around 4:51 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau responded to the Fastop located at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach, MD for the report of armed robbery… Read more

Long-time North Beach Public Works employee retires after 32 years: The Town of North Beach would like to congratulate Mr. Isaac Harris on his retirement. Isaac was a dedicated employee of the town’s Public Works Department for 32 years! Read more

Calvert County Planning Commission to Review Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan Comments at Oct. 27 Special Meeting: The Calvert County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on the draft Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan (July 2021 draft). The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at 7 p.m... Read more

With holidays ahead, small businesses struggle with supply chain disruptions: With the holidays approaching, small businesses like Habimana’s are feeling the brunt of supply chain delays that have drawn the intercession of the White House and the attention of Congress… Read more

Charles County:

Naval Support Activity South Potomac Welcomes CDR Koch: Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) welcomed a new executive officer in October after saying goodbye to longtime XO CDR Robert Lusk. CDR Brian Koch comes to the command after a tour with U.S. Strategic Command in Omaha, Neb., and a long career flying helicopters. His introduction to Navy life started early… Read More

North Point student wins first-place national and state titles in Educators Rising National Competition: Chloe Wooden, a junior at North Point High School, recently won first place national and state titles in the Educators Rising National Competition. Educators Rising is a national student-led movement that aims to inspire high school and college students to serve their communities by entering the field of education… Read more

Ellis Presents Senate Citation at Discovery Lane School Ribbon Cutting: On Saturday, October 16, Discovery Lane preschool in Waldorf held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a crowd of local families and local dignitaries for its expanded private pre-school, following its recent receipt of the Maryland Opportunity Grant in late August and after receiving rezoning approval from the Charles County Commissioners at the end of September for the school to operate in central Waldorf… Read more

Westerville’s Martin Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on the Potomac River: Pro Jarrett Martin of Westerville, Ohio brought a three-day total of 14 bass to the scale weighing 47 pounds, 7 ounces to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at the Potomac River Presented by THE BASS UNIVERSITY TV… Read more

St. Mary’s County:

Governor Hogan Encourages Marylanders to Comment on Draft Maps From Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission: This independent commission—the first of its kind in state history—is charged withdrawing fair legislative and congressional maps for the 2022 elections. The membership of the Citizens Commission is divided equally between Republicans, Democrats, and individuals not affiliated with either party. None of its members are elected officials or candidates for office, and the governor has no involvement in the commission’s work… Read more

Musumeci Makes It Three United East Men’s Runner of the Week Awards: First-year Logan Musumeci (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) nabbed his third United East Conference Men’s Runner of the Week award for the week ending October 17.Musumecipicked up his first two United East weekly honors on September 7 and September 28… Read more

SMCSO DFC Ball Awarded Medal of Valor by Maryland Sheriffs’ Association: Deputy First Class Carl Ball was awarded on Monday the Medal of Valor at the annual seminar of the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association and Maryland Chiefs of Police Association held in Ocean City this week… Read more

Van Hollen announces over $7 million in direct federal funding to AA/SoMD for ongoing projects: U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the inclusion of over $7 million in direct federal funding for local infrastructure and public safety projects in Southern Maryland within the Committee’s proposed annual funding legislation… Read more

Like this: Like Loading...