Calvert County:

Owings man pleads guilty to Chesapeake Beach stabbing: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on November 29, 2021, Donte Terrell Jones, 39, of Owings, MD, entered a guilty plea to First Degree Assault and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon Openly with Intent to Injure. Sentencing is set for February 28, 2022, before the Honorable Mark W. Carmean of the Calvert County Circuit Court. Jones is facing a maximum sentence of 28 years imprisonment… Read More

Calvert, St. Mary’s receive funding for Community Parks and Playgrounds: The Board of Public Works today approved the last of 31 Community Parks and Playground projects for this fiscal year, totaling $5 million in grants for new and upgraded outdoor facilities in communities across Maryland… Read More

Mary Frazer, Wife of Former North Beach Mayor Mark R. Frazer, Passes Away: We are sad to share the news of the passing of Mary Frazer, wife of former Mayor Mark R. Frazer. Mary passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her loved ones… Read More

Charles County:

Charles Co to end mask mandate: At the November 30, 2021, Charles County Commissioners meetings, the commissioners voted 5-0 to end the county mask mandate, effective immediately… Read More

Charles Co Deputy receives Carnegie Medal: Earlier this week, Corporal Eric Keys of our Corrections Division was awarded a Carnegie Medal for his act of extraordinary heroism in 2019, when he rescued a 37-year-old woman from a vehicle that was on fire… Read More

La Plata Attempted Murder Suspect Captured in Washington D.C.: On November 29, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service located Ezra Charles Calloway, Jr., 41, of Suitland who had a warrant for his arrest in connection with an attempted murder and assault case that occurred in La Plata… Read More

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Ava Dockins: Ava is a young author who has been interested in writing since she first placed crayons, pencils, and pens to paper. Some of her first (and favorite) literary experiences began at St. Michael’s School in Ridge with a class project which involved creating a little letter and word books designed to expand vocabulary skills… Read More

Dozens fall ill after eating MD oysters from St. Mary’s creek state failed to close: It‘s an oyster farmer’s worst nightmare. More than two dozen people got sick in early November after eating raw oysters from a Southern Maryland creek that should have been closed to harvesting because sewage had leaked into it… Read More Morris Hired as the Next Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach: St. Mary’s College of Maryland Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson is delighted to announce Brittney Morris as the next head coach of the St. Mary’s College women’s lacrosse team. Morris becomes the 14th head coach in the history of the Seahawks women’s lacrosse program… Read More

State of Maryland:

Governor Hogan Encourages Marylanders to Testify For Fair Congressional Maps During Special Session: Princeton Analysis Gives Final ‘F’ to Legislature’s Gerrymandered Map… Read More

Hogan Says Omicron Variant Is Cause For Concern But Urges Marylanders Not To Panic: Gov. Larry Hogan assured Marylanders Wednesday that while the new COVID-19 Omicron variant is cause for concern, there is no reason to panic… Read More

P.G. County kids given expired COVID Vaccine: The Prince George’s County Health Department has notified the families of 70 children ages 5 through 11 who, due to a vaccine storage error, received expired first or second doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine at the County’s Sports and Learning Complex on Friday, November 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), Pfizer, and the County Health Department recommend the children receive a replacement dose to ensure they have the most protection possible against COVID-19… Read More

