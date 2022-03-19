Calvert County:

St. Leonard man pleads guilty to Oct. 2021 North Beach Armed Robbery: On March 16, 2022, Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins, 30, of St. Leonard, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to two counts of armed robbery and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prince Frederick House Fire under investigation, no injuries reported: On Saturday, March 12, 2022, the Prince Frderick Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 5900 block of Ketch Road.

Prince Frederick Shopper Bags $50,000 Prize on MONOPOLY™ X20 Game: Walking and scratching are how a Prince Frederick player ended up winning $50,000 playing the MONOPOLY™ X20 scratch-off. The 62-year-old had just left work on Wednesday when good fortune came her way.

Charles County:

Waldorf man to be extradited from Virginia on shooting charges: On January 6 at 3:21 a.m., a woman reported she was shot by an acquaintance outside of a restaurant in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf; she was treated at a hospital and released prior to making the report.

Police investigating Thursday morning Charles Co Bus Crash: On March 17 at 9:10 a.m., officers responded to Berry Road near Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a passenger car and a school bus.

Late Wednesday night Indian Head fire under investigation: On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the 10th District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the 5600 block of Chimuxen Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a one-story, single-family home with smoke showing.

St. Mary’s County:

Two charged in Lexington Park Home Invasion, Murder: Rhodes and Somerville remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

Mechanicsville man arrested in Lothian with suspected Fentanyl, loaded magazines: Anne Arundel County Police arrested Kyle William Benjamin, 23/Mechanicsville, MD, during a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Mt. Lion Road in Lothian, MD.

Mann Looks to Build on Career Season in Region Crate Late Model Racing: It would be an understatement to say that Chaptico Maryland’s Megan Mann had a breakout season in 2021. Megan was the 2014 U Car Champion at Potomac and the following season, 2015 Megan joined the crate late model division. She has gained more and more experience during her tenure in the class but nothing would prepare her for what she would accomplish in 2021.

State of Maryland:

CSM Earns Military Friendly® School Designation for 2022-23: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has been recognized as a top post-secondary school for veterans and their spouses for the seventh consecutive evaluation period. CSM also ranked in the top 10 for small community colleges in the nation in the latest listing determined by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

Soaring gas prices push Maryland drivers to alter travel, spending decisions: Gas prices in Maryland have risen to near-record highs. The average price of gas in the state has increased by 65 cents in the past 30 days, according to AAA, from $3.56 for regular gas to the current average of $4.21.

Southern Maryland Housing Market Inventory Low As Spring Approaches: It is no secret that finding a home in Southern Maryland these days has likely been a struggle. Historically low housing inventory in the region persists, but fortunately, we may be seeing some early signs of the impending spring market as new listings rose last month.

