Calvert County:

Former MD National Capital Park Police Officer sentenced to three years for Child Porn: U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis today sentenced Anthony Michael Mileo, age 56, of Huntingtown, Maryland, to three years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography. Rance sentenced to 3.5 years in Calvert Dogfighting case

Auto Repair Shop fire causes over $300K in damage: On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department and area fire companies responded to a reported commercial building fire on West Mt. Harmony Road.

Prince Frederick man convicted in Federal tax scheme: A federal jury convicted Sandra Denise Curl of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Percy Leroy Jacobs of Prince Frederick, Maryland late yesterday for conspiring to defraud the United States, helping file false tax returns and theft of government funds.

Charles County:

Bryans Road man charged with raping 14-year-old: A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, who is 14-years-old, met the suspect via a social media app and agreed to go to the suspect’s home after the suspect presented himself as a teenager.

Adult female, infant die in Waldorf house fire: On March 31 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for the report of an assault and a house fire. Once on the scene, the townhouse was completely engulfed in flames. Charles Co. Middle School student charged with Sex Offense, Assault

Two CCYO Quartets advance to finals of Misbin Chamber Music Competition: Two string quartets of students from the Charles County Youth Orchestra have advanced to the finals of the Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington D.C. presented in conjunction with the Washington Performing Arts Society. All the students have participated in CCYO’s summer chamber music festivals and have continued rehearsing through the winter.

St. Mary’s County:

Major Merican, Six Other Retirees Celebrated with more than 209 Years of Service: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday bid farewell to Major Michael Merican, the agency’s Assistant Sheriff, as well as six other long-time employees as they enter into retirement, providing a combined 209 years of service to the community.

St. Mary’s Arts Council’s Spotlight on the Arts: Meredith Johnson: Meredith released her new book “Just Like Daddy” on March 12th,, 2022 following the publication of her first book, “Just Momma”, in the previous year. Both of these books have been beautifully illustrated by Ellisa DiRenzo. Local Photography show highlights talent; raises money for Suicide Awareness, Arts Community

County celebrates Cherry Blossoms at Lexington Manor Passive Park: The 84-acre park on the grounds of the former “Flattops” is in the process of being developed to become completely motorless. Walking, jogging, biking, etc are allowed.

State of Maryland:

Maryland House bills call for referendum and reform of cannabis legalization: The long and winding path toward legalizing recreational marijuana in Maryland continues this legislative session as lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly are holding workgroups and drafting bills. Maryland Fishing Report for April 1, 2022

Maryland Democrats pass climate bill after years of setbacks: Sweeping climate change legislation won final passage through the Maryland Senate Thursday, sending the bill to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk in time for legislators to override his anticipated veto.

Governor Hogan Announces Supplemental Budget For New Police and Public Safety Facilities: Governor Larry Hogan announced that he has submitted a $2.8 billion supplemental budget to the General Assembly that makes key investments in some of his administration’s core priorities, including support for police and public safety, an expanded cyber readiness and workforce initiative, and critical infrastructure and public health investments. This supplemental budget also funds top priorities for county leaders and local governments.

